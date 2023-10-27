Dobson, Islanders recover to defeat Senators

After New York blew a two-goal lead in the second period, Dobson made it 3-2 at 6:45 of the third on a one-timer from Mathew Barzal.

“I wasn't thinking about passing that one, that's for sure, because Barzal put it right in the wheelhouse, and I was walking down,” Dobson said. “Big goal, big win. I'm happy about it.”

Bo Horvat also had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves for the Islanders (3-2-1), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1). They were 7-for-8 on the penalty kill.

“Your goaltender is your best penalty-killer, so I thought, they did a great job all night long really,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “That was basically the reason why we won the hockey game is because our penalty kill was good.”