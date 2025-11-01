Senators at Canadiens projected lineups

SENATORS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (8-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno -- Zach Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Shepard took part in the Senators morning skate Saturday and will back up Ullmark after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. ... Ottawa assigned goalie Leevi Merilainen to Belleville. ... Matinpalo enters the lineup in place of Spence, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fourth straight game.