Senators at Canadiens projected lineups

SENATORS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (8-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno -- Zach Bolduc
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Shepard took part in the Senators morning skate Saturday and will back up Ullmark after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. ... Ottawa assigned goalie Leevi Merilainen to Belleville. ... Matinpalo enters the lineup in place of Spence, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fourth straight game.