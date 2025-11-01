Senators at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (8-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno -- Zach Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Shepard took part in the Senators morning skate Saturday and will back up Ullmark after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. ... Ottawa assigned goalie Leevi Merilainen to Belleville. ... Matinpalo enters the lineup in place of Spence, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fourth straight game.

Latest News

Eichel leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Kakko likely to make season debut for Kraken

Marchand returns to Panthers following death of friend's daughter

Schaefer named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Carlsson gets 4 points, Ducks top Red Wings for 4th win in past 5

Schmaltz credits offseason workout changes for strong start with Mammoth

Gibson receives warm welcome back to Anaheim 

NHL On Tap: Zegras, Flyers host Maple Leafs, eye 6th straight home win

Sorokin makes 22 saves, Islanders edge Capitals to end 3-game skid

Markstrom signs 2-year, $12 million contract with Devils

Necas has 3 points, helps Avalanche hold off Golden Knights

NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm out weeks for Bruins

NHL players break out costumes for Hockey Halloween 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 31

NHL On Tap: Capitals' Ovechkin resumes quest for 900th goal