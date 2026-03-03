Senators at Oilers projected lineups

SENATORS (29-22-8) at OILERS (29-24-8)

9 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), David Perron (sports hernia)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- Josh Samanski

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- Spencer Stastney

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Isaac Howard, Connor Murphy

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Senators coach Travis Green was noncommittal regarding any lineup changes. ... Murphy, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, joined the Oilers on Tuesday but won't play. ... Samanski and Isaac Howard, a forward, each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. ... Defenseman Alec Regula and forward Andrew Mangiapane each was waived and assigned to Bakersfield.