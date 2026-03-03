Senators at Oilers projected lineups

SENATORS (29-22-8) at OILERS (29-24-8)
9 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), David Perron (sports hernia)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Trent Frederic -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- Josh Samanski
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm -- Spencer Stastney
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Isaac Howard, Connor Murphy
Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Senators coach Travis Green was noncommittal regarding any lineup changes. ... Murphy, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, joined the Oilers on Tuesday but won't play. ... Samanski and Isaac Howard, a forward, each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. ... Defenseman Alec Regula and forward Andrew Mangiapane each was waived and assigned to Bakersfield.