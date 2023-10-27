Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

NHL, October's Very Own unveil Original Six apparel collection

Brand co-founded by Drake releases limited edition jackets, T-shirts, hoodies

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and October’s Very Own (OVO), the Canadian lifestyle brand co-founded by Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah "40" Shebib, today unveiled a new limited-edition collection of NHL-licensed Original Six apparel. The campaign for the collection of Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hoodies, t-shirts, varsity jackets and cuffed beanies - co-branded with the OVO owl insignia - features Maple Leafs forward Max Domi and NHL legends Tie Domi and Chris Chelios. (Photos available here.)

Starting today, fans can purchase the collection at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.CA, the NHL Shop NYC store in Manhattan, respective team shops, octobersveryown.com and October’s Very Own stores around the world.