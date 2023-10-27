NHL, October's Very Own unveil Original Six apparel collection

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and October’s Very Own (OVO), the Canadian lifestyle brand co-founded by Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah "40" Shebib, today unveiled a new limited-edition collection of NHL-licensed Original Six apparel. The campaign for the collection of Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hoodies, t-shirts, varsity jackets and cuffed beanies - co-branded with the OVO owl insignia - features Maple Leafs forward Max Domi and NHL legends Tie Domi and Chris Chelios. (Photos available here.)

Starting today, fans can purchase the collection at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.CA, the NHL Shop NYC store in Manhattan, respective team shops, octobersveryown.com and October’s Very Own stores around the world.