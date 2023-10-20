NHL On Tap: Sorokin, Islanders host Devils, seek 3rd straight victory

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Friday.

Sorokin sharp out of the gate for Islanders

It’s certainly no surprise to see goalie Ilya Sorokin -- and the New York Islanders -- each off to a 2-0-0 start this season. A finalist last season for the Vezina Trophy, voted as the top goalie in the NHL, Sorokin has stopped 40 of 42 shots in his pair of victories, a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and a 1-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Now to see how he fares against the New Jersey Devils (1-1-1) at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG). Sorokin has a 1.00 goals-against average and .952 save percentage in his two starts, picking up where he left off last season, when he was 31-22-7 with a 2.34 GAA, .924 save percentage and a League-leading six shutouts. The puck stops here with Sorokin. Often. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Devils reset after Meier benching

Coach Lindy Ruff was not happy with the performance of his Devils in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday. First, he benched forward Timo Meier in the third period, limiting the power forward’s ice time to one shift over the final 20 minutes. After the game he pulled no punches. “Players, coaches, everyone should be angry,” he said. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to see if his team heeded his words and actions when the Devils play their first road game of the season, at the Islanders. Ruff hopes to get Meier going by bumping him up to the top line alongside Tyler Toffoli and Jack Hughes. Meier, without a point in three games this season, will replace forward Jesper Bratt, who will slot onto the second line with Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. Meier, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 26, signed an eight-year, $70.4 million contract (average annual value $8.8 million) with New Jersey on June 28 after he had 66 points (40 goals, 26 assists) in 78 games with the Sharks and Devils last season. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Gaudreau, Huberdeau face off in Columbus

Johnny Gaudreau will face his former team when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1). The forward had an NHL career-high 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games for the Flames in 2021-22, his ninth season in Calgary, and then signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract (average annual value $9.75 million) with the Blue Jackets (1-2-0) as an unrestricted free agent July 13, 2022. He had 74 points (21 goals, 53 assists) in 80 games last season, including two assists in two games against the Flames, and has two assists in three games this season. Also keep an eye on Jonathan Huberdeau, acquired by Calgary in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022. Huberdeau also had a League career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in 2021-22. The forward dropped to 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games last season, but he’s off to a good start this season under new coach Ryan Huska with four points (two goals, two assists) in four games for the Flames (2-1-1). -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Friday games

Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1)

Jacob Markstrom (1-1-1, 2.96 GAA, .898 save percentage) is expected to start for the Flames in the second half of back-to-back games after Dan Vladar made 24 saves in a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The Blue Jackets are finishing off a season-opening four-game homestand in which they’ve been outscored 11-7. Defenseman Zach Werenski, who has been out of the Columbus lineup since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on opening night, was a full participant in practice Thursday and said he hopes to play against Calgary.

New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG)

After beginning the season on a three game homestand, the Devils will play their first road game looking to tighten up their defense, having allowed at least three goals in all three of their previous games. The Islanders will be finishing off their own three-game season-opening homestand hoping to maintain their tight defensive style that has held opponents to two goals in two games.