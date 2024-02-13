NHL names Tourism Prince Edward Island official travel destination partner

NEW YORK & TORONTO – Tourism Prince Edward Island (PEI) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear North American partnership, naming Tourism Prince Edward Island the Official Travel Destination Partner of the NHL.

The new partnership provides Tourism Prince Edward Island with an array of marketing assets and exclusive designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital and social media channels.

Prince Edward Island will receive broadcast exposure during tentpole NHL events through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising. The partnership will also bring a League business meeting to PEI attended by League partners, employees and other guests.

As part of the partnership, Tourism Prince Edward Island’s brand will be displayed through various marketing activations during tonight’s Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game in Boston, a key market for Prince Edward Island tourism.

During the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend in Toronto, NHL fans had the opportunity to visit Tourism Prince Edward Island’s All-Star Clubhouse at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ and witnessed compelling Tourism PEI on-site activation, branded Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards and in-arena signage.

“When our Island’s tourism industry was provided this opportunity, Tourism Prince Edward Island and the Government of Prince Edward Island recognized how huge this partnership could be. The NHL is a trusted organization with massive reach – having millions of loyal NHL viewers seeing PEI on their screens has exciting potential and the brand association with the NHL is a natural fit for our province,” said the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture. “This collaboration not only strengthens our position as a premier tourism destination but also presents us with a platform to engage with the NHL’s global fan base as Prince Edward Island looks to grow and strengthen our tourism brand.”

"This new partnership between Tourism Prince Edward Island and the National Hockey League not only underscores our collective visionary approach of growing tourism on the Island, but also promises to fortify and elevate our brand as a must visit destination,” states Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island (TIAPEI). “As the Tourism Industry Association, we celebrate this monumental achievement and anticipate the positive impact this collaboration will have on showcasing the unparalleled beauty of Prince Edward Island to a global audience.”

“Through our partnership, we look forward to showcasing all of the best Prince Edward Island has to offer to our passionate fans,” said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer & Senior Executive Vice President. “Prince Edward Island has a great history with the NHL as 35 Players from PEI have played in the League, and we are excited to highlight what an incredible tourist destination Prince Edward Island is.”

