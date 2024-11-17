NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 17

* Aleksander Barkov, set to suit up for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, is averaging 1.70 points per game in 2024-25 and is doing so thanks to a three-point performance against the League-leading Jets.

* The Blues, Maple Leafs and Penguins all worked overtime to start the weekend, with Mitch Marner leading his club past Connor McDavid and the Oilers thanks to his 200th career goal – 40 seconds into the extra frame.

* Alex Ovechkin has found the score sheet in eight of his past nine contests and can continue closing in on Wayne Gretzky when the Capitals visit the Golden Knights in one of three Sportsnet games Sunday.

PANTHERS BLANK JETS IN BATTLE OF NHL’S BEST

Captain Aleksander Barkov (1-2—3) and Sam Reinhart (0-3—3) each registered a three-point game as the Panthers (12-5-1, 25 points) benefited from a five-goal outing and blanked the NHL-leading Jets (15-3-0, 30 points). Florida and Winnipeg have each held a top-five position within the League standings for all but one day since Oct. 28.

* Barkov’s first point of the night extended his assist streak to eight games and tied the second-longest stretch in Panthers history (also Jonathan Huberdeau: 2021-22 & Olli Jokinen: 2005-06), while his second point marked his 13th career shorthanded goal and moved him past Tom Fitzgerald (12) for the second most in franchise history.

* Reinhart’s first of three assists extended his point streak to 10 games (8-8—16) – he joined Carolina’s Martin Necas (12 GP since Oct. 22) as the second player with an active double-digit stretch. The Panthers forward, who potted a 13-game point streak in 2023-24, joined Pavel Bure (1999-00 – 2000-01) and Mike Hoffman (2018-19 – 2019-20) as the third player in franchise history with a double-digit run in consecutive seasons.

* Head coach Paul Maurice shared hopes of Winnipeg winning the next Stanley Cup following Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final and improved to 31-13-8 against the Jets/Thrashers in his career. His .596 winning percentage against the club is his fourth highest against a single franchise (min. 10 GP) behind the Golden Knights (.692), Blue Jackets (.667) and Coyotes/Jets (.628).

TRIO OF TEAMS PICK UP WINS IN EXTRA TIME SATURDAY

A trio of teams needed extra time to earn wins Saturday, including the Blues (8-9-1, 17 points) and Maple Leafs (11-6-2, 24 points), who both earned comeback victories, as well as the Penguins (7-10-3, 17 points), who bested the Sharks in a shootout.

* Brayden Schenn (1-0—1) scored the winner in the extra frame to record his 17th overtime point with St. Louis and tie Alex Pietrangelo as well as Pavol Demitra for the most in franchise history. It also marked his ninth overtime goal with the Blues, which trails only Vladimir Tarasenko (10) for the most in franchise history.

* Bobby McMann (2-0—2) and Matthew Knies (1-0—1) helped the Maple Leafs tie the game twice before the former gave Toronto a third-period lead, but Leon Draisaitl (1-1—2) scored the latest tying goal by an Oilers player this season to send the contest to overtime. Mitch Marner (1-1—2) capped the back-and-forth affair with his 200th career goal and third within the opening minute of overtime – one back of Mats Sundin (4) for the most in franchise history.

* Erik Karlsson collected an assist and climbed a pair of all-time lists as the Penguins survived a three-goal rally by his former club with a shootout win. Karlsson, who skated in five seasons with the Sharks after former general manager Doug Wilson acquired him on Sept. 13, 2018, surpassed Wilson (872) for 16th place on the NHL’s all-time points list among defensemen.

SHUTOUTS IN THE SUN BELT

The Lightning (9-6-1, 19 points) and Hurricanes (12-4-0, 24 points) joined the Panthers in stifling the opposition en route to shutout victories as Andrei Vasilevskiy added another to his extensive resume and Spencer Martin earned the first of his career.

* Vasilevskiy (29 saves), who was honored in a pre-game ceremony for recently reaching the 300-win milestone, recorded his 36th career shutout and Nikita Kucherov (331-568—899 in 741 GP) moved to the brink of 900 points as the Lightning defeated the Devils. Vasilevskiy’s 36 shutouts since his debut season in 2014-15 are tied for the third most among all goaltenders behind Marc-Andre Fleury (47) and Connor Hellebuyck (40).

* Martin Necas (0-1—1) factored on one of four goals to extend his point streak to 12 games and Martin turned aside all 24 shots he faced as the Hurricanes blanked the Senators. Martin (29 years, 161 days), appearing in his 60th career game after first making his debut on Jan. 21, 2017, became the oldest goaltender in franchise history to earn his first NHL shutout (previously: Jason Muzzatti, 26 years, 61 days on April 4, 1996 w/ HFD).

MASON MUSTERS MULTIPLE POINTS AGAIN AS STARS MARCH PAST MINNESOTA

Saturday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the 12-game slate, including Mason Marchment tallying twice as Dallas defeated Minnesota. Marchment (4-5—9 in 3 GP) has factored on nine of the Stars’ 16 goals since Nov. 11.

QUICK CLICKS

* Canadiens welcome Shea Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

* Oliver Ekman-Larsson celebrated after reaching 1,000 NHL games

* Canucks earn ninth straight victory against the Blackhawks

* Erik Johnson rocks special suit before 1,000th NHL game, teammates wear custom shirts

OVECHKIN, CAPITALS ON NHL NETWORK, SPORTSNET PROGRAMMING SUNDAY

Sunday’s four-game slate is highlighted by Alex Ovechkin continuing his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record when Washington visits Vegas on NHL Network in the U.S. and Sportsnet programming in Canada. Ovechkin has five of his 863 career goals against the Golden Knights as well as three in five playoff contests versus Vegas, including one during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup-clinching win at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the 2018 Final.