NHL Morning Skate for May 2

* Connor McDavid recorded two assists to help the Oilers advance to the Second Round and became the third player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to record 11 helpers through five games.

* Jason Robertson scored the game winner as the Stars became the first home team to earn a victory in their opening-round matchup and took a 3-2 series lead. Click here to read Wednesday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates, which featured more notes on Robertson and his teammates.

* The Maple Leafs will look to force the first Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they clash with the Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Draisaitl, McDAVID, HYMAN LEAD OILERS TO ANOTHER CLINCHING WIN AGAINST KINGS

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid connected on two goals and Zach Hyman had the series clincher as Edmonton eliminated Los Angeles and advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Oilers will face either the Canucks or Predators.

* McDavid (1-11—12 in 5 GP) and Draisaitl (5-5—10 in 5 GP) concluded the First Round ranking first and second in League scoring, respectively, while Hyman (7-1—8 in 5 GP) is tied with Valeri Nichushkin (7-0—7 in 5 GP) for the most goals. McDavid recorded at least 10 points in each of his last three postseason series dating to the 2023 First Round against the Kings and can become the first player in NHL history with a double-digit total in four consecutive playoff rounds.

* The Oilers advanced past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season, marking the franchise’s longest stretch since a three-year run from 1990 to 1992. Edmonton’s 39 series wins in club history are the most among all franchises since its inaugural season in 1979-80.

* The Oilers trailed the Canucks by as many as 19 points in the regular season (through Dec. 19-20, 2023) but closed the gap to as few as three during the homestretch. Edmonton owns an all-time series record of 2-0 versus Vancouver (1992 DF & 1986 DSF) and has never faced Nashville in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Robo cops game-winning goal as Stars flip script, take 3-2 series lead

Jason Robertson recorded the winning goal as Dallas became the first home team to earn a victory in its opening-round matchup and took a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 between the Stars and Golden Knights is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3.

* Robertson became the third Stars player age 24 or younger with a winning goal in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (also Wyatt Johnston in Game 3 & Ty Dellandrea in Game 4). Dallas had players age 24 or younger account for each of its first three winners in a postseason for the second time in franchise history – the first instance was in 1981, when Steve Payne (3), Dino Ciccarelli (2), Neal Broten and Al MacAdam had the first seven by the Minnesota North Stars en route to reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

* Jake Oettinger made 25 saves, including stopping **Chandler Stephenson** on a breakaway in the final three minutes of regulation to preserve the Stars’ one-goal lead. Oettinger (16-15 in 33 GP) has allowed two goals in each of his last four starts and overtook Don Beaupre (15-16 in 34 GP) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time playoff wins list.

* The winner by Robertson, who is of Filipino descent, coincided with the NHL and NHLPA celebrating the first day of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Other notable players of Filipino descent in League history include Matt Dumba, Tim Stapleton and Robertson’s younger brother Nicholas, who is set to skate with the Maple Leafs as they look to force Game 7 against the Bruins on Thursday.

QUICK CLICKS

* First Round on ESPN nets up 12% through 19 games

* Start times set for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round games on May 3-4

* NHL now accepting applications for NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board

* NHL congratulates Chantal Machabée for receiving Quebec National Assembly’s Medal of Honour

* Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi and Cale Makar voted Norris Trophy finalists

MAPLE LEAFS, BRUINS RETURN TO SCOTIABANK ARENA FOR GAME 6

Fresh off an overtime win in Game 5 thanks to rookies Matthew Knies and Joseph Woll, the Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 of their First Round series against the Bruins. While Boston eyes a Second Round matchup against Florida, Toronto has its sights set on rebounding from a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7 for the fourth time in franchise history (2018 R1 vs. BOS, 2013 CQF vs. BOS & 1942 SCF vs. DET).

* Jeremy Swayman (3-1, 1.49 GAA, .952 SV%) looks to bounce back from his first loss against the Maple Leafs in 2023-24 (3-0-0, 1.30 GAA, .959 SV% in regular season) and owns a career record of 31-13-6 (2.28 GAA, .918 SV%, 4 SO) in contests immediately following a loss (regular season & playoffs combined). He is one of seven goaltenders with a winning percentage of at least .596 in that scenario since making his NHL debut in 2020-21 (min. 30 GP). The others: Andrei Vasilevskiy (.648), Igor Shesterkin (.644), Antti Raanta (.641), Jake Oettinger (.640), Frederik Andersen (.630) and Linus Ullmark (.620).

* Each of Woll’s first two career playoff wins have helped the Maple Leafs stave off elimination after first doing so in Game 4 of the 2023 Second Round against the Panthers before ultimately falling in Game 5. The 25-year-old has posted a 1.94 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in his six career postseason appearances and can become the first goaltender in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to register each of his first three career postseason wins in potential elimination games.