NHL Morning Skate for May 17

* The Rangers became the first team to advance to the 2024 Conference Finals after overcoming a multi-goal deficit in the third period with the help of Chris Kreider who scored three straight goals, including the series clincher.

* J.T. Miller scored with 33 seconds remaining in regulation – the second-latest go-ahead goal in Canucks postseason history – to move Vancouver within one win of the Conference Finals.

* The Bruins and Avalanche both aim to force a Game 7 in their Second Round series Friday, while the Panthers and Stars take another crack at advancing to the Conference Finals.

KREIDER HELPS RANGERS STAGE THRILLING THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACK TO ADVANCE

With the Hurricanes leading 3-1 and a Game 7 looming, the Rangers staged a thrilling multi-goal, third-period rally to advance to the Eastern Conference Final with the help of Chris Kreider who scored twice to pull his team even before completing his hat trick with the series-clinching goal in the final 4:19 of regulation. New York became the second team in NHL history to overcome a multi-goal, third-period deficit to clinch a series on multiple occasions (also Game 6 of 1940 SCF), following Montreal (5x).

* The Rangers, who now await the winner of the Panthers-Bruins series, became the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to advance to the Conference Finals in the past 20 years (since 2004). The others: 2014-15 Rangers, 2012-13 Blackhawks, 2010-11 Canucks, 2007-08 Red Wings and 2006-07 Sabres. Chicago and Detroit are the only clubs that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

* Kreider, who scored all three of his goals in succession in the final frame, became the third player in NHL history to record a third-period hat trick that included a series-clinching goal, joining Jake Guentzel in Game 6 of 2018 First Round and Jack Darragh in Game 5 of 1920 Stanley Cup Final. He also became one of just three players in Rangers history to score three goals in a series-clinching win, following Mike Gartner (Game 5 of 1990 DSF) and Steve Vickers (Game 5 of 1973 QF).

* Kreider became the eighth player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to record a natural hat trick in the third period of a playoff game, joining Vladimir Tarasenko (Game 5 of 2022 R1), Guentzel (Game 6 of 2018 R1), Darren McCarty (Game 1 of 2002 CF), Mark Messier (Game 6 of 1994 CF), Ray Ferraro (Game 5 of 1993 DSF), Tom Williams (Game 4 of 1974 QF) and Odie Cleghorn (Game 2 of 1919 NHLF). He is also just the third skater in Rangers history with three goals in a single playoff period, alongside legends Messier (P3; Game 6 of 1994 CF) and Wayne Gretzky (P2; Game 4 of 1997 CQF).

MILLER’S LATE WINNER BRINGS CANUCKS WITHIN ONE WIN OF CONFERENCE FINALS

Two days after Evan Bouchard scored the winning goal for the Oilers in the dying seconds of Game 4 (59:21), J.T. Miller returned the favor for the Canucks as he netted the decisive marker with 33 seconds remaining in Game 5 to give Vancouver a 3-2 lead in the series. The Canucks moved within one victory of reaching the Conference Finals for the fourth time in franchise history (also 2011, 1994 & 1982).

* Miller’s winner at 59:27 marked the second-latest go-ahead goal in Canucks postseason history, behind Raffi Torres in Game 1 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final (59:41). The only other player to score a winning tally in the final minute of a playoff game for Vancouver: Stan Smyl in Game 3 of the 1983 Division Semifinals (59:03).

* The Oilers-Canucks series marks the first since the 2017 First Round (TOR vs. WSH: 6 GP & BOS vs. OTT: 6 GP) in which the first five games were each decided by a one-goal margin. There have been 33 games decided by a one-goal margin during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – the most at this stage of a postseason (65 GP) since 2017 (41/65 GP).

QUICK CLICKS

* #NHLStats: Live Updates – May 16, 2024

* Brad Marchand practices, could return for Game 6 with Bruins facing elimination

* Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook makes stunning, sliding stop to deny Rangers

* Start Time Set for Canucks-Oilers Game 6 on Saturday

* 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round on ESPN nets up 32%

BRUINS, AVALANCHE AIM TO FORCE GAME 7 IN SECOND ROUND SERIES FRIDAY

The Bruins and Avalanche look to force a Game 7 in their Second Round series Friday, while the Panthers and Stars take another crack at clinching their second straight Conference Finals appearance. Each contest is available on TNT, Max and truTV in the U.S. as well as on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

* David Pastrnak (7-6—13 in 15 GP) potted the overtime clincher in Boston’s most recent potential elimination contest at TD Garden and has seven career goals when facing elimination, which trail only Brad Marchand (10-10—20 in 23 GP), Peter McNab (9-5—14 in 14 GP), Milan Lucic (8-6—14 in 16 GP), Cam Neely (8-1—9 in 12 GP) and Rick Middleton (8-8—16 in 21 GP) for the most in franchise history. The Bruins are looking to force a Game 7 after facing a 3-1 series deficit for the third time in club history, following the 2009 Conference Semifinals and 2008 Conference Quarterfinals.

* Cale Makar (3-5—8 in 9 GP) mustered two of Colorado’s five goals in Game 5 and has eight career points when facing elimination, which is tied with Adam Foote (2-6—8 in 22 GP) for the most in franchise history among defensemen. The Avalanche are aiming to force a Game 7 after facing a 3-1 series deficit for the second time in club history, following the 2020 Second Round against the Stars where current Colorado forward Joel Kiviranta vaulted Dallas to victory via his historic hat trick in the winner-takes-all showdown.