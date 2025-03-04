NHL Morning Skate for March 4

* The Eastern Conference Wild Card race is shaping up to be another down-to-the-wire battle for the second time in as many seasons, with the Canadiens, Rangers and Senators each doing their part by collecting crucial points on a six-game Monday.

* Spencer Knight had a debut to remember for the Blackhawks by turning aside 41 of 42 shots and backstopping Chicago to its first regulation win against Los Angeles since Oct. 27, 2019.

* The Stars and Devils are set to clash on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, with Dallas having scored five or more goals in each of its past four home games and Roope Hintz eying a third consecutive four-point outing.

RANGERS, CANADIENS EARN CRUCIAL WINS IN EASTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD RACE

After a thrilling finish in 2023-24 – when the last playoff spot was secured during a chaotic 15-minute span during many clubs’ season finale – another down-to-the-wire battle is brewing in the Eastern Conference this season as the Rangers and Canadiens skated to crucial victories Monday, while the Senators rallied to salvage a point in Washington.

* The three teams that have occupied a Wild Card spot over the past month (since Feb. 6) all are seeking their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since at least 2019-20, and have combined for four trips in the past eight seasons: Columbus (4 seasons without), Detroit (8 seasons without) and Ottawa (7 seasons without).

* The Canadiens fended off a three-goal comeback from the Sabres en route to an overtime win thanks in large part to multi-point efforts from captain Nick Suzuki (1-3—4) and Lane Hutson (0-2—2). Suzuki, who has factored on six of seven overtime goals for Montreal this season, became the fourth Canadiens player in the past decade with multiple four-point outings in a single season following Jonathan Drouin (2 in 2018-19), Alex Galchenyuk (2 in 2017-18) and Max Pacioretty (2 in 2016-17).

* Hutson boosted his NHL totals to 4-46—50 (63 GP) and overtook Chris Chelios (66 GP) as the fastest defenseman to record 50 career points in franchise history. He also became the third-fastest U.S.-born rookie defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone, following Brian Leetch (51 GP) and Phil Housley (60 GP).

* Igor Shesterkin (21 saves) helped New York notch its second shutout win in as many days while J.T. Miller (1-1—2) continued his hot start with the Rangers since being acquired from the Canucks. Miller has 7-7—14 (11 GP) since his first game with the Rangers on Feb. 1, trailing only teammate Mika Zibanejad (4-11—15 in 11 GP) and Ryan Donato (7-9—16 in 10 GP) for the League lead over that span.

* Tim Stützle (0-2—2) assisted on one of three goals that helped the Senators draw even after falling behind 3-0 and again on Brady Tkachuk’s game-tying goal with 1:08 remaining in regulation. Stützle established the longest assist streak in franchise history (3-14—17 in 11 GP) and became the fourth different player in Senators history with a point streak of 12 or more games – and first since Drake Batherson (13 GP in 2022-23).

A “KNIGHT” TO REMEMBER IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Just two days after being acquired by Chicago from Florida, Spencer Knight stopped 41 of 42 shots and lifted the Blackhawks to their first regulation win against the Kings since Oct. 27, 2019. Find more notes from Monday’s six-game slate in the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

DYK? Two other goaltenders have made their debut with a franchise against the Kings, and made 40-plus saves in those contests: Richard Bachman (47 saves on Oct. 27, 2013 w/ EDM) and Marc-Andre Fleury (46 saves on Oct. 10, 2003 w/ PIT).

ANOTHER HIGH-SCORING OUTING AT HOME WRITTEN IN THE STARS FOR DALLAS?

In a contest broadcast on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, the Stars (39-19-2, 80 points) welcome the Devils (33-23-6, 72 points) to American Airlines Center – a venue in which Dallas has captured five consecutive wins while scoring least five goals in each of their past four outings. The franchise last had a stretch of five straight home games with five or more goals in 1983-84, when the North Stars accomplished the feat from Feb. 25 to March 7, 1984.

* Roope Hintz has been pivotal to Dallas’ offensive outburst as of late, with a pair of back-to-back four-point games (0-4—4 on Feb. 28 & 1-3—4 on March 2). Hintz can become the first player in franchise history with three consecutive four-point games and the NHL’s fifth in the past 40 years, following Steve Yzerman (3 GP in 1992-93), Brett Hull (3 GP in 1990-91), Mario Lemieux (3 GP in 1988-89) and Wayne Gretzky (3 GP in 1988-89 & 1984-85).

* Jacob Markstrom (21-10-5, .912 SV%, 2.19 GAA, 3 SO) returned to New Jersey’s lineup Sunday and could get the nod and opportunity to slow down one of the Western Conference’s two 80-point teams. Markstrom is already one of two goaltenders to register at least 20 wins in their first season with the franchise (Vitek Vanecek: 33 in 2022-23) and can become the first with four shutouts.

EASTERN CONFERENCE’S WILD CARD RACE GETS RIGHT BACK AT IT

The Blue Jackets (30-22-8, 68 points), Red Wings (30-24-6, 66 points) and Bruins (28-26-8, 64 points) are right in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and will each take to the ice during a 10-game Tuesday with an opportunity to bolster their postseason hopes.

* The Blue Jackets return to action fresh off a victory at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series and occupy the East’s first Wild Card position thanks to four straight wins. Zach Werenski (18-46—64 in 59 GP) collected an assist in the victory and can now establish the most by a Columbus skater through their first 60 games of a season – a mark he currently shares with Artemi Panarin (25-46—71 in 2018-19).

* Alex DeBrincat (29-24—53 in 60 GP) is within striking distance of his first 30-goal campaign with the Red Wings and has done so thanks in part to an active nine-game point streak dating to Feb. 1 (8-6—14 in 9 GP). Detroit sits in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and has hopes of bringing the Stanley Cup Playoffs back to ‘Hockeytown’ for the first time since 2015-16.

* David Pastrnak (32-43—75 in 62 GP) has spearheaded a Bruins postseason push – a franchise that has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past eight campaigns – and has done so with an NHL-leading 19 goals since the turn of the calendar (19-19—38 in 23 GP). Pastrnak can become the first Bruins player with 40 or more points through a span of 24 games since he (24-17—41) and Brad Marchand (17-25—42) each did so from Oct. 8 to Nov. 29, 2019. Cam Neely (27-14—41 from Jan. 1 – March 10, 1994) was the last to accomplish the feat before the current Bruins teammates.