NHL Morning Skate for January 8

* Connor Hellebuyck, one of the 32 players named to the 2024 #NHLAllStar Weekend announced Thursday, and the Jets both extended their point streaks to 12 games to help Winnipeg top the NHL standings for the third straight day.

* The Capitals and Red Wings, two teams in the hunt for a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, collected wins after scoring a go-ahead goal in the final 53 and 67 seconds, respectively.

* A four-game Monday could see Marc-Andre Fleury pass fellow Quebec native Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time wins list when the Wild host the Stars while the Penguins visit the Flyers and the Avalanche welcome the Bruins during a doubleheader on TVA Sports.

HELLEBUYCK, JETS EXTEND POINT STREAKS

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 17 shots to extend his own point streak to 12 games (10-0-2) and help the Jets push their franchise-record point streak to 12 contests. With its sixth straight victory, Winnipeg (26-9-4, 56 points) moved within one game of the longest win streak in franchise history while also moving two points clear of the Rangers (26-10-2, 54 points) and Bruins (24-8-6, 54 points) for top spot in the NHL standings.

* The Jets, who own the League’s best defense this season at 2.38 goals against per game, allowed three goals or fewer for the 29th straight contest. Only five teams in NHL history have posted a run of that length, with the 2014-15 Wild (35 GP) standing as the only other club to have done so in the past 70 years.

RED WINGS, CAPITALS SCORE LATE GAME WINNERS

The Red Wings (20-16-4, 44 points) and Capitals (19-13-6, 44 points) both scored late game-winning goals to help propel their clubs within reach of the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference – a spot currently held by the Devils (21-15-2, 44 points), who share the same number of points as Detroit and Washington but have more regulation wins.

* Michael Rasmussen scored the game winner with 1:07 remaining in regulation to help Detroit sweep its California road trip, earning its third straight win. Rasmussen’s winner marked the Red Wings’ sixth-latest go-ahead goal on the road in the past 20 years, trailing Henrik Zetterberg (59:51 on Apr. 15, 2006), Darren Helm (59:42 on Jan. 7, 2010), Valtteri Filppula (59:35 on Oct. 30, 2007), Pavel Datsyuk (59:26 on Jan. 6, 2015) and Brad Richards (59:00 on Feb 27, 2016).

* Two days after collecting his 500th career assist, John Carlson (1-1—2) had another notable performance, this time scoring with just 53 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Capitals hand the Kings just their third regulation loss on the road this season.

Blackwell helping Blackhawks beat Flames featured in Live Updates

Sunday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the four-game slate, including Colin Blackwell (2-1—3) factoring on three of Chicago’s four goals to help the Blackhawks defeat the Flames. Blackwell matched his single-game career highs for goals and points.

QUICK CLICKS

* Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues * Sidney Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Brad Marchand says * Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results * #NHLStats Pack: 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend * 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual open through Jan. 11

MONDAY FEATURES CANUCKS-RANGERS ON SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS DOUBLEHEADER

Monday’s four-game schedule is highlighted by Quinn Hughes and the Canucks clashing with Artemi Panarin and the Rangers on Sportsnet. The slate also features a TVA Sports doubleheader pitting Sidney Crosby and the Penguins against Travis Konecny and the Flyers followed by David Pastrnak and the Bruins battling Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche.

* Hughes (10-39—49 in 39 GP) can become the fastest defenseman in franchise history to reach 50 points in a campaign, besting the mark he set in 2022-23 (49 GP). Panarin (8-4—12 in 7 GP) carries a seven-game point streak into Monday and ranks third in the Art Ross Trophy race with 25-30—55 in 38 contests this season.

* Crosby (54-71—125 in 85 GP) has collected the most goals and points against Philadelphia in League history, while his 71 assists are two back of the NHL mark for the most versus the franchise behind former Pittsburgh forwards Jaromir Jagr, Mario Lemieux and Bryan Trottier (all w/ 73). Konecny (5-5—10 in 7 GP) has found the score sheet in each of his last seven contests for the Flyers, who occupy third place in the Metropolitan Division.

* Pastrnak (325-347—672 in 630 GP) needs two points to tie Ken Hodge (289-385—674 in 652 GP) for 10th place on the franchise’s all-time list and one goal to match Bobby Holik (326) for fourth place in League history among Czech-born players. MacKinnon (22-43—65 in 40 GP) ranks second in NHL scoring this season and can close the gap on Lightning forward and League-leader Nikita Kucherov (28-39—67 in 40 GP), who is idle until Tuesday.

* The other game Monday features Jason Robertson and the Stars squaring off with Marc-Andre Fleury and the Wild. Fleury, who hustled back to the crease just seconds before Minnesota tied the contest and then robbed Columbus of an overtime winner Saturday, can pass Patrick Roy (551) for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time wins list should he get the nod for the Wild.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES THIS SEASON’S FIRST SATURDAY MATINEE ON ABC

This week’s 22 national telecasts are highlighted by Alex Ovechkin facing Artemi Panarin during the first Saturday matinee on ABC this season, Connor McDavid and the Oilers looking to extend their streaks on ESPN+, Mikko Rantanen and Jack Eichel closing out an NHL on TNT doubleheader as well as Nathan MacKinnon and fellow No. 1 pick Auston Matthews going head-to-head on Sportsnet and NHL Network.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Oilers at Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, HULU, SN1, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS-D)

* McDavid and the Oilers own an active seven-game win streak and can match their season high set from Nov. 24 to Dec. 12, 2023 (8-0-0). Edmonton can record multiple winning streaks of at least eight contests in a single season for the third time in franchise history, following 1983-84 (3x) and 1984-85 (2x).

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Wild at Stars (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX)

* Joe Pavelski (1,288 GP) needs two games to overtake Mathieu Schneider (1,289 GP) for eighth place on the League’s all-time list among U.S.-born players. Pavelski’s teammate Ryan Suter (1,400 GP), who played nine seasons with the Wild from 2012-13 to 2020-21, is six back of passing Phil Housley (1,495 GP) for fourth.

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Golden Knights at Avalanche (10 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, SN, TVAS)

* Rantanen (240-323—563 in 530 GP) and Eichel (198-290—488 in 516 GP) rank third and fifth, respectively, for most career points among members of the 2015 NHL Draft class. Eichel needs two goals to join Rantanen as the fifth member of that group with 200.

Saturday, Jan. 13: Rangers at Capitals (1 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN)

* Ovechkin (42-25—67 in 73 GP) enters the first Saturday matinee on ABC this season with 42 career goals against the Rangers, which rank third among all players behind Mario Lemieux (61) and Mike Bossy (43).

Saturday, Jan. 13: Avalanche at Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET on SN, NHLN)

* MacKinnon (22-43—65 in 40 GP) can become the fastest player in Avalanche team history (since 1995-96) to reach 70 points in a season, besting the mark he set in 2022-23 (46 GP). He would be the third different player in franchise history to do so in 45 games or fewer, joining Nordiques forwards Peter Stastny (5x; last: 43 GP in 1987-88) and Michel Goulet (2x; last: 45 GP in 1987-88).