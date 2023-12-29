NHL Morning Skate for December 29

* Sebastian Aho has recorded 1-7—8 since Wednesday and is the first player in Hurricanes/Whalers franchise history with four points in consecutive days.

* The Golden Knights concluded a successful 2023 with their 27th victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday – tied with the Avalanche and Rangers for the most home wins among all teams this calendar year.

* The Kraken will put their seven-game point streak (5-0-2) on the line when they host the Flyers in their final contest before facing the Golden Knights outdoors on New Year’s Day in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic

SEATTLE SET FOR FINAL GAME BEFORE MEETING VEGAS IN WINTER CLASSIC

Three days remain until the Kraken and Golden Knights go head-to-head in the much-anticipated 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic. Seattle will skate in its final contest at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday before lacing up for its first-ever outdoor game at T-Mobile Park on New Year’s Day (3 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, SN, TVAS).

* The Kraken (5-0-2 in 7 GP) can match the longest point streak in their three-season history when they face the Flyers tonight. Seattle had two eight-game runs last season – they went 7-0-1 from Nov. 13-Dec. 1, 2022, and then started the new year with an 8-0-0 stretch that spanned from New Year’s Day to Jan. 14, 2023.

* Seattle is the third team in as many seasons to follow an eight-game winless streak (0-6-2 from Nov. 24-Dec. 10) with a point streak of seven or more games – a list their opponent Friday cracked in 2021-22. More than half of the previous nine clubs to rebound in that fashion went on to reach the playoffs (2010-11 Capitals, 1992-93 Flames, 1980-81 Bruins, 1979-80 North Stars & 1973-74 Kings)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS CONCLUDE 2023 WITH A WIN, HEAD TO SEATTLE ON A HIGH NOTE

Jack Eichel scored one of three Golden Knights goals as the defending-Stanley Cup champions earned a win at T-Mobile Arena in their final game of 2023 before heading to Seattle. It marked Vegas’ 27th home win of the calendar year, tied with the Avalanche and Rangers for the most among all clubs.

* Eichel, who boosted his 2023-34 season totals to 16-24—40 (37 GP), became the fourth player to record 30 goals in a calendar year with the Golden Knights, joining Jonathan Marchessault (34 in 2021 & 31 in 2023), William Karlsson (38 in 2018) and Max Pacioretty (36 in 2021).

AHO ACHIEVES FRANCHISE-FIRST WITH SECOND STRAIGHT FOUR-POINT GAME

After posting 1-3—4 on Wednesday, Sebastian Aho (0-4—4) followed up with another four-point performance while Andrei Svechnikov (3-0—3) netted a hat trick to help lead the Hurricanes (19-13-4, 42 points) to victory Thursday.

* Aho became the fourth player in franchise history to post eight points in a two-day span, joining* Eric Staal* (8 from March 6-7, 2009),* Ron Francis* (8 from Oct. 7-8, 1989) and Mike Rogers (8 from Dec. 26-27, 1980).

* Svechnikov became the seventh player in Hurricanes* team *history (since 1997-98) to record three hat tricks, joining Staal (13), Aho (7), Erik Cole (5), Jeff Skinner (4) Teuvo Teravainen (3) and Sami Kapanen (3). With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $5,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $500,000. Click here for more information.

McLEOD TALLIES FAST, HYMAN SCORES 20TH GOAL IN EDMONTON’S SHUTOUT WIN

Ryan McLeod (1-1—2) got the scoring started with his third opening-minute goal of the season before the Oilers potted four more thanks in part to contributions from Zach Hyman (1-1—2) – who became the team’s first player to reach the 20-goal mark in 2023-24 – as Edmonton (16-15-1, 33 points) earned a shutout win.

* McLeod is now one opening-minute goal away from the most in a season by a single player, a distinction 11 other skaters hold including Cam Atkinson (4 in 2018-19), who alongside Sidney Crosby (3 in 2018-19), were the last players to have at least three in a campaign.

* Hyman has now reached the 20-goal mark in all three campaigns since joining the Oilers in 2021-22. This season marked the first since 2015-16 (Jordan Eberle: 50 GP) where a player not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl became the first Edmonton skater to reach 20 goals in a campaign.

PHILADELPHIA’S ROOKIES HIGHLIGHTED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Thursday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster (0-1—1) and Bobby Brink (0-1—1) each pick up points in a win while boosting the Flyers’ totals by rookies to 11-20—31 in 2023-24. Click here for more notes from all four games.

WELCOME TO THE FINAL FRIDAY OF 2023

In addition to the streaking Kraken playing their last game before the Winter Classic, Friday’s nine-game slate will include many players putting hot streaks on the line as they count down to “Auld Lang Syne.” #NHLStats Live Updates is up and running for Dec. 29, with a few key takeaways included below:

* William Nylander will look to extend his assist streak to 10 games when Toronto clashes with Columbus at Nationwide Arena. The Maple Leafs forward can become the fourth player in franchise history to record a double-digit assist streak, following Norm Ullman (12 GP in 1970-71), Darryl Sittler (11 GP in 1976-77) and Mitch Marner (10 GP in 2017-18).

* Patrick Kane, who has at least a point in each of his last five games (5-4—9), enters Friday’s showdown against the Predators with a four-game goal streak. He can become the first Red Wings player to record a goal streak of five or more contests since Gustav Nyquist (6 GP) in 2013-14 and the first skater to do so in their first season with the franchise since Marian Hossa (5 GP) in 2008-09.

* Connor Bedard, who leads all rookies with 15-17—32 (34 GP), has collected at least a point in each of his past five games (3-5—8), tied with Ridly Greig (5 GP from Oct. 14-24) for the longest run by a rookie this season. If Bedard finds the score sheet again tonight, he can become just the third 18-year-old to post a point streak of six or more games with the Blackhawks – he would join* Bobby Hull* (8 GP in 1957-58) and* Eddie Olczyk* (6 GP in 1984-85).

* Nathan MacKinnon, now just two points behind Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov in the 2023-24 Art Ross Trophy race, will look to extend his point streak to 20 games when Colorado faces off against St. Louis on Thursday. MacKinnon can tie Paul Stastny for the longest such run in Avalanche* team* history – the franchise record is held by Mats Sundin, who posted a 30-game stretch with the Nordiques in 1992-93.

* John Tortorella is set to serve in his 1,500th career regular-season game as an NHL head coach when the Flyers visit the Kraken. He can become the eighth head coach in League history to reach the milestone and just the second active – he would join* Paul Maurice (1,800 GC) and Lindy Ruff* (1,746).