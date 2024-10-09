NHL Buzz: Saros has lower-body injury, uncertain for Predators opener

Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros is day to day because of a lower-body injury and his status is uncertain for the Predators regular-season opener against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Saros sustained the injury in the first period of a 5-3 preseason loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Goalie Scott Wedgewood played the final two periods of that game and could start against Dallas if Saros isn't able to play.

"I'm making progress," Saros said Wednesday. "I feel a lot better today than yesterday. Hopefully I'm feeling better again tomorrow."

Saros did not practice on Tuesday but was able to participate Wednesday. He said that his injury "was nothing too bad" and that being back on the ice is a good sign.

The Predators recalled goaltender Matt Murray from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and he could be the backup to Wedgewood if Saros isn't able to play. -- Robby Stanley