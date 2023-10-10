NHL Buzz: Guentzel to play for Penguins tonight

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel will play for the Penguins in their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The forward practiced at his usual spot at first-line left wing on Monday and participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday. Guentzel was originally expected to miss at least five games to start the regular season after having right ankle surgery on Aug. 2.

"It's kind of remarkable what each day kind of does for an injury like this," Guentzel said after practice Monday. "I'm feeling really good. … You're going to have those doubts a little bit. That's the biggest thing, you have to make sure you're comfortable out there. Make sure you're ready to go."

Guentzel had been skating since training camp opened Sept. 21. He joined practice in a no-contact capacity on Sept. 29 and began to take full contact on Oct. 3, but did not play in either of Pittsburgh's final two preseason games after.

"Do I expect him, when he does go back in the lineup, to go through some growing pains? Possibly," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Monday. "He's got a real high hockey IQ, but my experience has been it takes players a couple of games to get their timing back."

Guentzel led Pittsburgh with 36 goals in 78 games last season and was third with 73 points, behind centers Sidney Crosby (93) and Evgeni Malkin (83). -- Wes Crosby