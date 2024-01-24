Barkov expected back for Panthers against Coyotes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov is expected to play for the Panthers when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL).

The center has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury after leaving late in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 15.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he was "exceptionally confident" Barkov would return to the lineup.

Maurice did caution that if Barkov does not feel right upon arriving to the arena or following warmups, he would miss a fourth consecutive game.

"With any injury, after a morning skate when a guy says he is fine, we don't clear them until they come to the rink and get into the warmup," Maurice said. "Barkov is as close to 100 percent as we can tell. But it still won't guarantee it until he gets through the warmup.''

If Barkov were to return, Steven Lorentz would be a healthy scratch for the Panthers. -- George Richards

Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer was activated off injured reserve by the Kraken and will be available against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1).

The 32-year-old hasn't played since leaving a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Dec. 9. Grubauer allowed two goals on 23 shots in two periods before being replaced by Joey Daccord. Grubauer is 5-9-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage in 17 games during his third season with Seattle. He signed a six-year contract with the Kraken on July 28, 2021.

Grubauer was named a finalist for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy given to the best goalie in the NHL. He was 30-9-1 with a 1.95 GAA, .922 save percentage and seven shutouts in 40 games (39 starts) for the Colorado Avalanche, finishing second in the League in wins behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay, 31) and tied Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders for the lead in shutouts.

Daccord is 13-8-8 with a 2.33 GAA, .922 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (27 starts) this season and 10-4-3 with a 1.88 GAA and an NHL-best .939 save percentage (minimum 10 starts) since Grubauer's injury. His GAA is third behind Connoy Hellebuyck (1.80) and Stuart Skinner (1.85).

Goalie Chris Driedger was reassigned to Coachella Valley of the AHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane could return for the Red Wings in one of their next four games prior to the All-Star break.

The forward, has missed three games with a lower-body injury sustained in his second shift against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14. He has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games.

"I think he'll probably get on the ice sometime this week," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "I'm hoping to have him before the break; if not, I'm comfortable we'll have him after the break."

The Red Wings (24-18-5) lost 5-4 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. They have three more games before their bye week from Feb. 1-9.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot did not play in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday because of an upper-body injury. He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 45 games, and also could return before the break. -- Dave Hogg

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov will not play for the Hurricanes against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D).

The forward missed a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday with an upper-body injury.

"I wouldn't say it's day to day, but it's nothing major," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said after practice Tuesday. "I'm hopeful that he will be able to bounce back quickly."

Svechnikov has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games. He missed the first eight games of the season after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in March. He also missed six games in December with an upper-body injury.

Svechnikov had been playing on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Michael Bunting took his spot on that line Sunday.

"With Svechnikov out, it definitely leaves a big hole up in our top end," Brind'Amour said. "We need to have 'Bunts' or whoever we throw in there to fill it."

After Wednesday, the Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and Arizona Coyotes on Saturday before their bye week, a nine-day break. -- Kurt Dusterberg