NHL Buzz: Hill expected back for Golden Knights tonight

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Vegas Golden Knights

Goalie Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights at the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN) after missing 15 straight games and 22 of 23 since Dec. 2 with a lower-body injury.

It's Hill's first game since Dec. 17, when he left in the first period of a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena. He made two saves on three shots before being replaced by Logan Thompson.

Hill is 10-2-2 with two shutouts in 15 starts. His 1.93 goals-against average and .933 save percentage are each first in the NHL among goalies who've played at least 15 games.

Last season, Hill took over in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with injuries to Thompson and Laurent Brossoit. He was 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA and .932 save percentage in 16 games (14 starts) to help Vegas win the Stanley Cup.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane could return for the Red Wings in one of their next four games prior to their bye week.

The forward, has missed three games with a lower-body injury sustained in his second shift against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14. He has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games.

"I think he'll probably get on the ice sometime this week," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "I'm hoping to have him before the break; if not, I'm comfortable we'll have him after the break."

The Red Wings host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSW, SNP). They then have three more games before being off from Feb. 1-9.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot did not play in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday because of an upper-body injury. He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 45 games, and also could return before the break. -- Dave Hogg

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov will not play for the Hurricanes against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D).

The forward missed a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday with an upper-body injury.

"I wouldn't say it's day to day, but it's nothing major," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said after practice Tuesday. "I'm hopeful that he will be able to bounce back quickly."

Svechnikov has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games. He missed the first eight games of the season after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in March. He also missed six games in December with an upper-body injury.

Svechnikov had been playing on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Michael Bunting took his spot on that line Sunday.

"With Svechnikov out, it definitely leaves a big hole up in our top end," Brind'Amour said. "We need to have 'Bunts' or whoever we throw in there to fill it."

After Wednesday, the Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and Arizona Coyotes on Saturday before their bye week, a nine-day break. -- Kurt Dusterberg

Montreal Canadiens

Tanner Pearson and Arber Xhekaj will be in the lineup for the Canadiens against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5).

Pearson will play for the first time since Nov. 9, when he sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 shootout win at the Buffalo Sabres.

The forward, who was acquired Sept. 9 from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade for goalie Casey DeSmith, had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games for Montreal before the injury. A hand injury limited Pearson to 14 games with Vancouver last season.

"It's frustrating what's kind of happened the past two years," Pearson said. "It kind of brought back old memories, which is unfortunate, but at the same time it's nice to get back and hopefully 2024 brings a new life."

Xhekaj will play his first NHL game since Nov. 16, when he was injured in a 6-5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights and subsequently assigned to Laval of the American Hockey League. The defenseman played 17 games with Laval before he was recalled Monday. He has three points (one goal, two assists) and 47 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Canadiens this season.

"Obviously I got put [in the AHL] for a reason and they thought it was going to be beneficial," Xhekaj said. "Once I realized that it was beneficial then I think that things went a lot better for me." -- Sean Farrell

Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner could return for the Sabres when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

The forward has missed five games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 9. He was back in his usual spot at practice Monday, skating at left wing with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and taking all repetitions on the first power-play unit.

He returned practice Friday but skated on a different line and rotated in on power-play drills.

"Skinner went full-go in practice," Sabres coach Don Granato said Monday. "It's definitely good. He went through practice very well and would expect him very, very soon if not tomorrow."

Skinner leads Buffalo with 17 goals and is third with 33 points in 38 games.

Erik Johnson had a rehab skate Monday. The defenseman has missed one game with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 18. -- Heather Engel