NHL Buzz: Giordano close to returning for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano was a full participant at the Maple Leafs morning skate Wednesday prior to their game against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN) but will not play.

The defenseman has missed 11 games with a broken thumb sustained in a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 28.

“He’s not going to play tonight but he’s real close,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We’ll get him into a full practice day tomorrow, a full practice with the group and make a decision from there but he’s definitely close.”

Toronto will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

It was the first time Giordano had taken part in a full team workout since the injury. He skated on an extra pairing with Conor Timmins.

Giordano has five points (one goal, four assists) and is minus-1 in 20 games this season. -- Dave McCarthy

Detroit Red Wings

Christian Fischer was placed on injured reserve by the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, when the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a collision with teammate Jeff Petry just inside the Detroit blue line during a 3-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils in the Red Wings' final game before the holiday break. Both players left the game.

Detroit recalled forwards Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik, and defenseman Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Fischer has eight points (two goals, six assists) and is plus-1 in 33 games this season, his first with the Red Wings. He signed a one-year, $1.125 million contract with them July 2 after playing his first seven NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes.

Detroit (16-14-4), which is fifth in the Atlantic Division, resumes play at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (8 p.m.; BSWIX, BSN, BSDET).

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sean Kuraly is day to day with an abdominal injury and will not play for the Blue Jackets when they visit New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSOH).

The forward was sandwiched in a check between Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and defenseman Jake McCabe when he temporarily went down behind the Toronto net in a 4-1 loss on Saturday. He got up, then hunched over and skated to the bench.

Kuraly was headed down the tunnel when he collapsed. His teammates and coaches frantically began waving for medical personnel from across the ice, even throwing a towel to get the attention of the officials to stop play.

"It was a scary moment; you don't know what happened," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said after the game. "What happened was the hit, and then he came back to the bench. And then what happened in the in the hallway? I don't know. I just saw the trainers and the medical staff, and it was urgent. It's not fun."

Kuraly has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 35 games this season and leads the Blue Jackets in hits (74).