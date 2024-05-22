Panthers ready to experience legend, aura of Madison Square Garden in Eastern Final

NEW YORK -- Minutes after the Florida Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, Matthew Tkachuk was expressing his excitement about playing the series' road games at Madison Square Garden.

After all, the home of the New York Rangers is legendary.

And now, it will host the best-of-7 conference final between the Panthers and Rangers with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It's not called "The World's Most Famous Arena" for nothing.

Among its many tenants, the Rangers have called the current iteration of the Garden home since the most recent of the four buildings to bear the name opened at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza in 1968.

The greats of the sport have played here, dating back to NHL expansion from the Original Six to 12 teams. The Rangers won the Stanley Cup here in 1994, their most recent championship. Wayne Gretzky, as a Rangers player, played the final game of his Hockey Hall of Fame career at the Garden on April 18, 1999.

Heck, even Tkachuk's dad, Keith Tkachuk, played here, not only during an 18-season NHL career that included stops in Winnipeg, Phoenix, Atlanta and St. Louis, but also as part of the iconic Team USA that won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. The United States won the second game of the inaugural tournament against Russia 5-2 and defeated Slovakia 9-3 in the third game, each on Garden ice.

So, it seems right that the NHL's Final Four should be at MSG, played before 18,006 rabid fans, something that has happened three times in the past decade.