Panthers ready to experience legend, aura of Madison Square Garden in Eastern Final

Open best-of-7 series against Rangers at 'World's Most Famous Arena'

MSG_interior_general_view_TV-tunein-bug

By Shawn P. Roarke
NEW YORK -- Minutes after the Florida Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, Matthew Tkachuk was expressing his excitement about playing the series' road games at Madison Square Garden.

After all, the home of the New York Rangers is legendary.

And now, it will host the best-of-7 conference final between the Panthers and Rangers with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It's not called "The World's Most Famous Arena" for nothing.

Among its many tenants, the Rangers have called the current iteration of the Garden home since the most recent of the four buildings to bear the name opened at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza in 1968.

The greats of the sport have played here, dating back to NHL expansion from the Original Six to 12 teams. The Rangers won the Stanley Cup here in 1994, their most recent championship. Wayne Gretzky, as a Rangers player, played the final game of his Hockey Hall of Fame career at the Garden on April 18, 1999.

Heck, even Tkachuk's dad, Keith Tkachuk, played here, not only during an 18-season NHL career that included stops in Winnipeg, Phoenix, Atlanta and St. Louis, but also as part of the iconic Team USA that won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. The United States won the second game of the inaugural tournament against Russia 5-2 and defeated Slovakia 9-3 in the third game, each on Garden ice.

So, it seems right that the NHL's Final Four should be at MSG, played before 18,006 rabid fans, something that has happened three times in the past decade.

Panthers take on Rangers in Eastern Conference Final

"It's not so much a bigger stage for the coaches, the person or the player, but for the game, for the game to be promoted," said Florida coach Paul Maurice, who has been coaching in the NHL for 27 seasons. "I mean, that's the spot.

"You feel like you get to be part of the game if you work in the National Hockey League. It's a dream. playing a conference final at MSG. That's exciting."

Peter Laviolette is in his first season as Rangers coach of but has coached in the League for 22 seasons. He even played 12 games as a defenseman for the Rangers in 1988-89.

Despite being a native of Franklin, Massachusetts, Laviolette has come to understand the place MSG occupies in the sport.

"I think you grow to appreciate Madison Square Garden," he said. "The history of the New York Rangers, the fan base. I think you appreciate that more when you are in it, and you are living it every day. You see the passion of the fans, which is unbelievable. The history that goes behind this team is pretty special, so to be here at this point is a great thing for all of us."

It's not just North Americans who understand.

The lure of the Garden extends overseas.

Florida forward Anton Lundell felt it while he was growing up in Espoo, Finland.

"You always hear about the legendary Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple," he said. "I can't remember when I first heard about it, but growing up I watched hockey a lot and so the building and playing here seemed so cool."

Lundell came with his family to the United States on vacation when he was 13. A tour of the Garden was on the agenda.

"I just walked around it and it was the first time I understood that it's a pretty awesome arena and a lot has happened there," he said. "I can't wait to play there."

