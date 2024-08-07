Best goalie entering this season debated by NHL.com

Who are the best goalies in the NHL entering the 2024-25 season?

That is a question NHL Network will answer when a panel of its producers and analysts select the top 10 goalies in the League right now during the first of a nine-part series that looks at the League's best players, both by position and as an overall ranking.

As an appetizer for the show, which airs on NHL Network on Thursday (6 p.m. ET), here are some of the goalies, in alphabetical order, that should be considered for the No. 1 spot, according to a panel of NHL.com writers.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

A two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL (2013, 2017), Bobrovsky added the biggest accomplishment missing from this career resume when he helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the first time last season. Bobrovsky, who turns 36 on Sept. 20, showed no signs of slowing down last season when he was a Vezina finalist again after going 36-17-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts (tied for the NHL lead) in 58 regular-season games. He was 16-8 with a 2.32 GAA, .906 save percentage and two shutouts in starting all 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Florida. That included a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers and 23 saves in a 2-1 Cup-clinching victory in Game 7. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer