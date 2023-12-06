Tarasenko gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Rangers

Tkachuk scores twice for Ottawa; Panarin has goal, assist for New York

Recap: New York Rangers @ Ottawa Senators 12.5.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the New York Rangers 6-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Brady Tkachuk scored two goals, and Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists for the Senators (10-10-0), who have won consecutive games after losing three in a row. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Artem Zub and Erik Brannstrom each had two assists. Anton Forsberg, who has both of Ottawa’s past two wins, made 33 saves.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, K'Andre Miller scored and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (18-5-1), who had won three straight.

Tkachuk gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 11:00 of the first period when he tipped in Zub’s point shot.

Giroux scored a rebound off his own wraparound to make it 2-0 at 18:34.

Panarin beat a heavily screened Forsberg with a wrist shot from the point on the power play to cut it to 2-1 just 39 seconds into the second period. Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, six assists) with the secondary assist.

Tarasenko elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 with Tim Stutzle and picked the top right corner short side to extend the lead to 3-1 at 5:13.

Forsberg stretched to make a pad save on Alexis Lafreniere, but Miller scored on the rebound to cut it to 3-2 at 5:35.

Batherson scored a rebound on the rush to make it 4-2 at 7:18. Tkachuk extended the lead to 5-2 at 17:43 when Zub’s broken-stick point shot bounced off the end boards to Tkachuk who chipped it in at the side of the net.

The Senators killed 1:25 of 5-on-3 man-advantage early in the third period to preserve the lead.

Tarasenko scored an empty-net goal for the 6-2 final at 17:10 of the third period.

