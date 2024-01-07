MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens recovered from blowing a three-goal lead for a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre on Saturday.
Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Montembeault makes 46 saves for Montreal; Panarin has goal, assist for New York
Sam Montembeault made 46 saves for Montreal (17-17-5), which was coming off a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for New York (26-10-2), which has lost three of five (2-2-1).
Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 11:37 of the first period, scoring glove side with a wrist shot after Trocheck couldn't clear the puck up the boards.
It was his first goal since Nov. 11 (25 games).
Sean Monahan made it 2-0 at 1:09 of the second period. He scored with a wrist shot from the slot that deflected off Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and fluttered past Quick.
Joel Armia pushed it to 3-0 at 2:39. He skated in from the left point and received a pass from Mitchell Stephens before scoring five-hole from the hash marks.
Trocheck got the Rangers to within 3-1 at 10:28 with a redirection of Erik Gustafsson’s shot from the right point.
Panarin cut it to 3-2 at 14:29 with his 25th goal of the season. Trocheck pushed the puck forward to win a face-off against Stephens and passed quickly to Panarin, who beat Montembeault five-hole with a one-timer.
Panarin has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak. Trocheck has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past four games.
Adam Fox tied it 3-3 at 9:30 of the third period with a one-timer from the point through traffic.