Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead

Sam Montembeault made 46 saves for Montreal (17-17-5), which was coming off a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for New York (26-10-2), which has lost three of five (2-2-1).

Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 11:37 of the first period, scoring glove side with a wrist shot after Trocheck couldn't clear the puck up the boards.

It was his first goal since Nov. 11 (25 games).

Sean Monahan made it 2-0 at 1:09 of the second period. He scored with a wrist shot from the slot that deflected off Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and fluttered past Quick.

Joel Armia pushed it to 3-0 at 2:39. He skated in from the left point and received a pass from Mitchell Stephens before scoring five-hole from the hash marks.

Trocheck got the Rangers to within 3-1 at 10:28 with a redirection of Erik Gustafsson’s shot from the right point.

Panarin cut it to 3-2 at 14:29 with his 25th goal of the season. Trocheck pushed the puck forward to win a face-off against Stephens and passed quickly to Panarin, who beat Montembeault five-hole with a one-timer.

Panarin has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak. Trocheck has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past four games.

Adam Fox tied it 3-3 at 9:30 of the third period with a one-timer from the point through traffic.