Kakko to play for Rangers against Capitals after missing 21 games with lower-body injury

Forward has practiced with no restrictions, in lineup for 1st time since Nov. 27

Kaapo Kakko NYR injury status back in lineup

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kaapo Kakko will play for the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN).

The 22-year-old forward missed 21 games since he sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 27. Coach Peter Laviolette said the Rangers were working through as far as where and how many minutes Kakko will receive.

"He's good to go," Laviolette said. "It's not like we've got him penciled in for eight minutes and that's all he's going to get. Whatever the game brings his way, I think he's in a good spot to handle it.

"He's looked good in practice. He's healthy. He's cleared. He's been with us for a while, and so it's nice to have him back. In practice, he's looked like he's skating well. He's protecting pucks. It's his first game back after being off for a little bit, but I'm sure he's excited to get back in there and play."

Kakko has three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 games this season.

"You miss everythihg a little bit when it comes to Kaapo," Laviolette said. "He protects the puck really well in the offensive zone. He's big, he's strong, hes young, he's fast, capable defensively. You lose a player like that for a bit, you feel it, so it's good to get him back on the ice."

