Goodrow scores twice, Rangers edge Red Wings to maintain Metro lead

Goodrow entered the game with two goals in 74 games this season but doubled his total with goals in the first and second period.

Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal on the power play midway through the third period, and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (52-21-4), who have won nine of their past 11. Jonathan Quick made 30 saves.

New York remained five points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Friday.

Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher scored, and David Perron had two assists for the Red Wings (37-31-8), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

Detroit is one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Cuylle gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period, taking advantage of Austin Czarnik’s turnover.

Andrew Copp tied it 1-1 at 7:09, slipping a backhander between Quick’s legs.

Goodrow put New York back ahead 2-1 at 19:31. Jimmy Vesey’s shot was blocked, but Goodrow knocked the loose puck past Lyon.

Compher tied it 2-2 at 1:24 of the second period when Jeff Petry’s shot deflected off his skate and past Quick.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 13:19. Perron’s shot beat Quick and hit the goal post, but the Rangers goalie lost sight of the puck. Before he could react, Larkin put in the rebound for his 30th goal.

Goodrow’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 at 13:44 after scoring on a rebound.

Kreider's power-play goal gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 10:14 of the third off a rebound of Mika Zibanejad’s shot from the left circle.