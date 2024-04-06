Goodrow scores twice, Rangers edge Red Wings to maintain Metro lead

Kreider breaks tie midway through 3rd for New York, which remains 5 points ahead of Carolina

Recap: Rangers at Red Wings 4.5.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Barclay Goodrow scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Goodrow entered the game with two goals in 74 games this season but doubled his total with goals in the first and second period.

Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal on the power play midway through the third period, and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (52-21-4), who have won nine of their past 11. Jonathan Quick made 30 saves.

New York remained five points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Friday.

Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher scored, and David Perron had two assists for the Red Wings (37-31-8), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

Detroit is one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Cuylle gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period, taking advantage of Austin Czarnik’s turnover.

Andrew Copp tied it 1-1 at 7:09, slipping a backhander between Quick’s legs.

Goodrow put New York back ahead 2-1 at 19:31. Jimmy Vesey’s shot was blocked, but Goodrow knocked the loose puck past Lyon.

Compher tied it 2-2 at 1:24 of the second period when Jeff Petry’s shot deflected off his skate and past Quick.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 13:19. Perron’s shot beat Quick and hit the goal post, but the Rangers goalie lost sight of the puck. Before he could react, Larkin put in the rebound for his 30th goal.

Goodrow’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 at 13:44 after scoring on a rebound.

Kreider's power-play goal gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 10:14 of the third off a rebound of Mika Zibanejad’s shot from the left circle.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Hurricanes rally to hand Capitals 5th loss in row

Lightning clinch playoff berth after losses by Flyers, Capitals, Red Wings

Maple Leafs clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth for 8th straight season 

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hand Flyers 6th straight loss

Hurricanes support North Carolina State basketball teams in Final Four

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 5

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoff race in Eastern Conference

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Panthers-Bruins, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: MacKinnon, McDavid go head-to-head, trying to catch Kucherov

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Tkachuk tells NHL.com how change in approach lifted game for Panthers

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov maintains lead for Art Ross with 3-point night

Flames eliminated after sputtering start, roster upheaval

Crosby still passing NHL milestones as Penguins' heart and soul