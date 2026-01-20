Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ VAN – 17:45 of the First Period 

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that New York’s Matthew Schaefer preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 2:19 (17:41 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

MacLean says upcoming Devils Ring of Honor induction 'nice closure' in Q&A with NHL.com

Familiarity from 4 Nations key behind building Olympic rosters

Foligno scores 1st hat trick, Wild hold off Maple Leafs

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Flames

Knight makes 32 saves, Blackhawks shut out Jets to spoil Toews' return

Tkachuk felt 'back to normal' for Panthers in season debut

Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Golden Knights end 6-game losing streak

Sharks defeat Panthers, spoil Tkachuk's return

Blackhawks fans cheer Toews in emotional return to Chicago

Sherwood traded to Sharks by Canucks

Dewar scores twice, Penguins defeat Kraken

MacKinnon has 3 points, leads Avalanche past Capitals

NHL Status Report: Wilson misses 8th straight game for Capitals

Andersson traded to Golden Knights by Flames

TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

Foote receives support as Canucks coach from GM despite struggles

Tkachuk makes season debut for Panthers against Sharks

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz