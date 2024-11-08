Horvat gets goal, 2 assists for Islanders in win against Senators

Jensen walked in from the point and beat a screened Varlamov with a wrist shot glove side to cut it to 3-1 at 7:43. It was his first goal for the Senators after he was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Jakob Chychrun on July 1.

“Watch our team and we’re stringing together some good games, but we’re not really getting the results we want,” Jensen said. “So it’s hard to keep coming in after every game, every time you play a pretty good game where you could have won, but you don’t, and we keep saying that if we play like that we’re going to win more games than we lose, but right now we’re losing more than we win, so… We’ve got to somehow push a little bit harder to tip it over the edge a little bit.

“I’m looking around the room and on the ice, and we’ve got guys that are playing some really good hockey. I just think we’ve got to take a shift-by-shift mindset of winning every shift, because we’re playing really good and then we’re maybe taking one shift off and it’s kind of biting us.”

Batherson brought Ottawa within 3-2 at 14:27 when he took a pass from Stutzle down low and tucked the puck around Varlamov’s outstretched left pad on the power play.

“Patience is something that you’ve got to always have,” Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said. “But you also have to have a little desperation too in your game. And I think that’s what happened there in the third, we got some desperation and that’s the type of hockey we need to play, but yeah, fell short again.”

Horvat scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:50.

“I thought [the effort] was outstanding tonight,” Roy said. “We played patient and I thought we played the right way, and that’s the reason why we won that game. They made a push towards the second half of the third period, but I thought our guys did a really nice job. I was very pleased with the effort.”

NOTES: Islanders defenseman Isaiah George blocked four shots and played 23:59 in his second NHL game. … Tkachuk had a game-high seven hits. … Jensen had a game-high six shots.