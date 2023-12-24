Lee has 3 points, Islanders defeat Hurricanes

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Mike Reilly each had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves for the Islanders (16-8-9), who have earned points in 17 of their past 19 games (11-2-6).

Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin and Stefan Noesen scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas each had two assists for the Hurricanes (17-13-4), whose point streak ended at six games (3-0-3). Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves.

New York’s Sebastian Aho made it 1-0 at 11:19 of the first period when the defenseman scored on a long rebound above the circles.

Teravainen tied it 1-1 at 12:22. Sorokin stopped a redirection in front by Seth Jarvis, but Teravainen reached behind the goalie to tap in the loose puck.

Nelson took a pass in the slot from Reilly before turning for a wrist shot that gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 14:43.

Horvat one-timed a shot from the right circle that went off Kochetkov’s right pad and into the net for a 3-1 lead at 18:25.

Carolina’s Aho cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 59 seconds of the second period. Michael Bunting whiffed on a shot in the slot before sliding the puck to Aho for a one-timer in the left circle.

Reilly one-timed a feed from Mathew Barzal at 14:12 to give New York a 4-2 lead.

Necas circled the net and passed to Slavin for a one-timer to cut it to 4-3 at 1:56 of the third period.

Lee gave New York a 5-3 lead at 3:44 when he scored five-hole from the right circle.

Noesen scored at the left post on the power play at 9:17 for the 5-4 final.

Necas had a goal disallowed at 13:49 when video review confirmed he kicked the puck into the net.