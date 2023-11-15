Latest News

Herb Cain starred during 13 NHL seasons

NHL fan mailbag November 15

Jesperi Kotkaniemi gaining confidence with Carolina

Tage Thompson injured out indefinitely for Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap November 14

Pittsburgh Penguins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 14

Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 14

Vegas Golden Knights Washington Capitals game recap November 14

Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens game recap November 14

Arizona Coyotes Dallas Stars game recap November 14

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

NHL Buzz News and Notes November 14

Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Toronto Maple Leafs legends celebrities attend Borje Salming docuseries premiere

Overtime rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL GM meetings Cut resistant equipment discussed

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Devils

Morrissey has 4 assists; New Jersey drops 4th in 5 games

Recap: Devils at Jets 11.14.23

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Connor has scored seven goals during a four-game point streak. His 13 goals are tied with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews for the NHL lead.

Josh Morrissey had four assists, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored two goals for the Jets (8-5-2), who have won four of their past five games (4-1-0). Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Dawson Mercer, John Marino, and Timo Meier scored for the Devils (7-6-1) who have lost three straight and four of five. Akira Schmid made 25 saves.

Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 8:07 of the second period on his own rebound in the slot.

Cole Perfetti made it 2-0 on a power play at 13:54, but Meier responded with a power-play goal of his own at 14:54 to cut it to 2-1.

Marino tied it 2-2 on a rebound at 16:06.

Ehlers gave the Jets a 3-2 lead at 18:10 after a feed from Perfetti.

Connor scored again at 9:54 of the third period, one-timing a feed from Mark Scheifele on a power play to make it 4-2.

Morgan Barron gave Winnipeg a 5-2 lead at 11:58 with a shot from the edge of the right face-off circle after Vladislav Namestnikov won a puck battle behind the net.

Mercer cut it to 5-3 on the power play at 14:17, but Ehlers scored his second of the game at 18:30 for the 6-3 final.

Jets forward Rasmus Kupari left the game in the first period because of an upper body injury.