Devils at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DEVILS (21-10-3) at BLUE JACKETS (12-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar – Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta -- Sean Kuraly -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Status report

Lazar, a forward, returned Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues after missing 21 games following surgery on his left knee on Oct. 31. Coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday that he has some swelling in the knee and Lazar likely won’t play again until after Christmas. … Dowling was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. … Fabbro, a defenseman, was injured against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Johnson replaces him. Coach Dean Evason said the hope is to have Fabbro back “sooner rather than later.” … Malatesta, called up from Cleveland of the AHL on Wednesday, makes his season debut and Labanc, a forward, comes out. … Voronkov and van Riemsdyk swapped lines.

