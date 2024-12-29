Roslovic gets 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Devils

Paul Cotter and Ondrej Palat scored for the Devils (24-12-3), who had won three in a row and six of seven. Jake Allen made 36 saves.

“There were just moments in the third period we did not manage well at all,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We’ve got the lead on the road, we’re in a great spot. We give it right back to them right away. It’s little things like that.”

Palat put New Jersey in front 2-1 at 1:05 of the third with a snap shot just outside the crease off a backhand pass from Jesper Bratt.

Aho scored 51 seconds later, tying it 2-2 at 1:56 on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Devils forward Timo Meier was then assessed a major penalty for kneeing Martin Necas at 6:28. Necas went to the locker room but returned before play resumed.

Blake scored on the ensuing power play, giving Carolina a 3-2 lead at 10:43 by tipping a shot from Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

“We got that one and then we were playing the right way, played the way Rod wants us to play,” Blake said. “I think we stuck with it. That’s the way we’ve got to play come every night. I even thought last night was good, just didn’t get the result.”

Roslovic made it 4-2 with a one-timer at 12:06 and scored an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 5-2 final.

“It felt like a playoff game out there,” Allen said. “It’s a good battle test for us. Obviously, they’re a good team, especially in this building. But it’s going to be a bunch of those games coming down the stretch here.”