Devils at Hurricanes

DEVILS (4-1-0) at HURRICANES (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: None
Injured: Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Kochetkov will start after Andersen made 19 saves in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. ... The Hurricanes placed defenseman Joakim Ryan on waivers on Tuesday. He has not played this season and has been on the injured non-roster list.