Devils at Hurricanes

DEVILS (4-1-0) at HURRICANES (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. … Kochetkov will start after Andersen made 19 saves in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. ... The Hurricanes placed defenseman Joakim Ryan on waivers on Tuesday. He has not played this season and has been on the injured non-roster list.

