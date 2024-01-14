Devils at Bruins

DEVILS (22-15-3) at BRUINS (25-8-9)

1:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Alexander Holtz

Max Willman -- Shane Bowers -- Nathan Bastian

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Timo Meier (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body), Matthew Poitras (upper body), Brandon Carlo (upper body)

Status report

Vanecek is expected to start for New Jersey on Monday after Daws made 36 saves in a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Zacha is expected to return for Boston after he was scratched from a 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday because of an illness.