Devils at Bruins

DEVILS (22-15-3) at BRUINS (25-8-9)
1:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Alexander Holtz
Max Willman -- Shane Bowers -- Nathan Bastian
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Timo Meier (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Parker Wotherspoon
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body), Matthew Poitras (upper body), Brandon Carlo (upper body)
Status report
Vanecek is expected to start for New Jersey on Monday after Daws made 36 saves in a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Zacha is expected to return for Boston after he was scratched from a 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday because of an illness.