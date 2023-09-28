Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 

3 KEYS

1. Setting the tone

The Devils need to get off to a good start since opposing teams are no longer taking them for granted. On top of that, the Metropolitan Division is once again going to be very competitive with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins also each likely to be competing for Stanley Cup Playoff berth. New Jersey was 6-3-0 in October and 13-1-0 in November on the way to finishing with the most wins (52) and points (112) in their history last season. Six of their eight games in October are on home ice at Prudential Center, where they finished 24-13-4 in 2022-23.

2. Consistent goaltending

Coach Lindy Ruff said that Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid are each going to be relied upon this season. Vanecek was the No. 1 option for the first time in his NHL career in 2022-23 and finished the regular season 33-11-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 52 games (48 starts). The 27-year-old struggled in March, going 5-4-1 with an .898 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts), and failed to regain his form in seven playoff games (1-3, 4.64 GAA, .825 save percentage). As a rookie, Schmid was 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage in 18 regular-season games (14 starts), and 4-4 with a 2.35 GAA, .921 save percentage and two shutouts in nine playoff games (eight starts). The 23-year-old has just 24 games of regular-season experience but will be expected to take on a bigger role this season.

3. Determined defense

The depth and experience on defense will be tested after Damon Severson was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ryan Graves signed with the Penguins this offseason. Severson and Graves each tied for fourth among Devils defensemen last season in average ice time per game (19:57). New Jersey did trade for veteran right-handed shot Colin Miller and signed Cal Foote, older brother of Devils forward Nolan Foote, to a one-year, two-way contract. The Devils also expect Kevin Bahl to take on an even greater role this season, and will have the services of Luke Hughes, younger brother of forward Jack Hughes, from the outset this season.