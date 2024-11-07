Ovechkin scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Predators

Gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, has assist; Nashville loses 4th in past 5

Predators at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin broke a tie midway through the third period and extended his goal streak to five games, lifting the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Ovechkin, who also had an assist, has six goals during his streak and has scored 861 in his NHL career. He needs 34 to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time lead.

Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas also scored for the Capitals (9-3-0), who have won seven straight home games. Dylan Strome had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 33 saves.

Juuso Parssinen and Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (4-8-1), who have lost four of five. Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 10:25 when he scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle off Strome’s pass from behind the net. It was Ovechkin’s eighth goal of the season and his 130th game-winner in the NHL.

Marc Del Gaizo appeared to tie it 3-3 at 12:13, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference. Nashville challenged the call, but the call on the ice was upheld.

Parssinen put the Predators in front 1-0 at 3:12 of the first period when he deflected Luke Evangelista’s point shot.

McMichael tied it 1-1 at 4:26, scoring in front of the crease off the rebound of Matt Roy’s shot from the point.

Protas gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 15:03 of the second period, taking a pass along the end line from Ovechkin, cutting in front and scoring stick-side on Saros.

Stamkos tied it 2-2 31 seconds later at 15:34 when he redirected Alexandre Carrier’s shot from the right circle.

Predators forward Tommy Novak was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury.

