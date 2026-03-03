Predators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (27-25-8) at BLUE JACKETS (30-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Justin Barron -- Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Danton Heinen

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula, Kent Johnson

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)

Status report

Saros made 27 saves in a 4-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … The Blue Jackets did not hold have a morning skate. ... Werenski did not play in a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Monday because of an illness; if he cannot play, Zamula, a defenseman, may replace him for a second straight game. … Greaves is expected to start after Merzlikins made 29 saves at New York. ... Johnson, a forward, has been scratched the past two games but could be imserted for Heinen.

