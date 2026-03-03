Predators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PREDATORS (27-25-8) at BLUE JACKETS (30-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Justin Barron -- Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Danton Heinen
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula, Kent Johnson
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)
Status report
Saros made 27 saves in a 4-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. … The Blue Jackets did not hold have a morning skate. ... Werenski did not play in a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Monday because of an illness; if he cannot play, Zamula, a defenseman, may replace him for a second straight game. … Greaves is expected to start after Merzlikins made 29 saves at New York. ... Johnson, a forward, has been scratched the past two games but could be imserted for Heinen.