Predators at Sabres projected lineups

PREDATORS (28--26--8) AT SABRES (37--19--6)

5:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Joakim Kemell

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Justin Barron -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: none

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power 

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Haula and Marchessault each missed practice Friday for a maintenance day. It’s unknown if that will affect either’s status for Saturday. … O’Reilly practiced Friday after not playing Thursday because of an upper-body injury. The center skated between Stamkos and assistant coach Derek MacKenzie, who filled in for Marchessault. … Carrick, a forward acquired from the New York Rangers, was on his way to Buffalo on Friday. Coach Lindy Ruff said he is a possibility to play against Nashville. … Defensemen Stanley and Schenn, and Pearson, a forward, are expected to join the team next week. Each was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets (Schenn and Stanley on Thursday, Pearson on Friday). … Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Kulich, who hasn't played since Nov. 1, is progressing but the forward will “most likely” miss the rest of the season.

