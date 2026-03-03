Canadiens at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (33-17-9) at SHARKS (29-25-4)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate. ... Gaudette was on the fourth line during the Sharks morning skate and could enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games; Regenda, a forward, would be a healthy scratch if Gaudette plays.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Stone out for Golden Knights against Sabres, still day to day

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trade Buzz: Avalanche ‘deserve the help’ before Deadline, GM says

Murphy traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL On Tap: U.S. gold medalists Hughes, Tkachuk face off when Devils host Panthers

Trocheck won't go to West Coast team if traded by Rangers

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Smith's 1st game as Kings coach spoiled by Toews, Avalanche

Stars score 6 straight, defeat Canucks for franchise-record 9th win in row

Daccord makes 35 saves, Kraken end Hurricanes’ point streak at 12

Briere says Flyers won't look for rentals as Trade Deadline approaches

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Hughes brothers embrace ‘buzz’ of late-night TV spots after winning gold medal

Cates, Flyers recover in shootout to hand Maple Leafs 4th straight loss