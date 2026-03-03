Canadiens at Sharks projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-17-9) at SHARKS (29-25-4)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate. ... Gaudette was on the fourth line during the Sharks morning skate and could enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games; Regenda, a forward, would be a healthy scratch if Gaudette plays.