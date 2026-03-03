Canadiens at Sharks projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-17-9) at SHARKS (29-25-4)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate. ... Gaudette was on the fourth line during the Sharks morning skate and could enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games; Regenda, a forward, would be a healthy scratch if Gaudette plays.