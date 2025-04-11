Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (39-30-9) at SENATORS (42-30-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNW

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Ivan Demidov

Injured: Emil Heineman (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens, who did not hold a morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Heineman, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Demidov, a forward who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday, arrived in North America Thursday; there is no timeline for his NHL debut. … The Senators held an optional morning skate with one goalie and seven skaters. … Tkachuk was expected to be on the ice Friday for the first time since he was injured March 30, but the forward did not take part in the optional skate and will miss his sixth straight game. … Cousins, a forward who hasn’t played since Jan. 25, skated Friday but will not dress.

