Canadiens at Senators projected lineups
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Ivan Demidov
Injured: Emil Heineman (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens, who did not hold a morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Heineman, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Demidov, a forward who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday, arrived in North America Thursday; there is no timeline for his NHL debut. … The Senators held an optional morning skate with one goalie and seven skaters. … Tkachuk was expected to be on the ice Friday for the first time since he was injured March 30, but the forward did not take part in the optional skate and will miss his sixth straight game. … Cousins, a forward who hasn’t played since Jan. 25, skated Friday but will not dress.