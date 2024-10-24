Wild at Lightning projected lineups

WILD (4-0-2) at LIGHTNING (4-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSUN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Liam Ohgren

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Cameron Atkinson -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

Hartman did not participate in the Wild morning skate Thursday due to an illness; the forward will miss his third straight game and is day to-day with his injury. ... Spurgeon, a defenseman, will miss his fifth consecutive game but is expected to join the Wild on Friday ahead of their game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Sheary, a forward, was placed on waivers by the Lightning.