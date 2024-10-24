Wild at Lightning projected lineups

WILD (4-0-2) at LIGHTNING (4-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSUN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Liam Ohgren
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Cameron Atkinson -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Status report
Hartman did not participate in the Wild morning skate Thursday due to an illness; the forward will miss his third straight game and is day to-day with his injury. ... Spurgeon, a defenseman, will miss his fifth consecutive game but is expected to join the Wild on Friday ahead of their game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Sheary, a forward, was placed on waivers by the Lightning.