Wild at Flames projected lineups

Status report

Minnesota held an optional skate Friday. ... Kaprizov, who went down following a knee-on-knee collision but did not leave a 5-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, was one of several players receiving treatment Friday but avoided major injury, according to Wild coach John Hynes. ... Hynes also said Minnesota has a "few question marks". Boyd, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Backlund, Weegar and Andersson each did not skate Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play. … Flames coach Ryan Huska said there's a "pretty good chance" Vladar will play after Wolf has started each of the past three games.