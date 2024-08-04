Schaefer ready to ‘put the work boots on’ ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Matthew Schaefer isn't feeling the heat despite entering the season as one of the top defensemen prospects available in the 2025 NHL Draft.

If anything, he's ready to get to work in his draft season.

"I mean, you don't really look at pressure or anything," Schaefer, an early candidate to be selected among the top 10, told NHL.com. "You forget about it and have fun playing about the game, and you don't think about that when you're playing. You love the game and you don't think about that. You just get excited to go back and have another season and have fun.

"Anything can change. You just want to put your head down, put the work boots on, and get to work."

The 16-year-old (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) will have the opportunity to showcase his skills after being among the 22 players selected to represent Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, a tournament that features some of the top under-18 players. It will be held in Edmonton from Aug. 5-10.

"'He's hard," said forward Caleb Desnoyers, also eligible for the 2025 draft and teammates with Schaefer at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship and upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup. "He's a special player. He's just so smart and fast. He thinks the game really fast. He's a really good person.

“Playing with him is something special too. He's a good leader. On the ice, he's the type of defenseman you don't want to play [against]. He's really hard. For me, he's one of the best."

Schaefer had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season and was named to the First All-Rookie Team after being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

It has set the stage for Schaefer as he enters an important second season at the junior level.

"I mean, it's always good to get the first year out of the way, because you never know what to expect what you're going to go through," he said. "Going to Erie, the organization, all the staff and players, they took me in and made me feel at home from Day One. All the older players, they were the best for me, because I walked in there and they took me under their arm and they helped me through everything and prepared me."

That preparation will continue in his second season.

Schaefer was already garnering plenty of attention after he had five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, helping Canada win the gold medal in May.

He gets another chance to play on the international stage this week.

"He's a defender with an NHL package of size, smarts and skills, and one who effectively utilizes his assets in all situations," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He plays a proficient, take-charge style and is capable to be a difference-maker while being one of the youngest players in the 2025 draft class."

But Schaefer believes there are still some areas for growth.

"There's always room to improve on any step of your game," Schaefer said. "I want to be known as a player that can play anywhere in the game. I don't want to just be known as just an offensive defenseman; I want to be known as a shutdown defenseman. If the coach needs me to go on the PK, I want to block shots. I want to go out with a minute left and shutdown and win the game for us. Whatever coach needs, I'll do."

The combination of skill and willingness will be welcomed attributes as Schaefer navigates closer to the draft. He is poised to be one of the top options at his position in the class, not that it’s a focal point 10 months out.

"Obviously it'd be cool when the time comes, but I just want to work as hard as I can and hopefully be as high as I can in the draft," Schaefer said. "You don't really want to rush your head to the end of the season.

"You want to take it step by step and work as hard as you can."