Reichel signs 2-year, $2.4 million contract with Blackhawks

Lukas Reichel signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $1.2 million.

The forward, who turns 22 on May 17, could have become a restricted free agent July 1. He had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 65 games this season, setting NHL career highs in all categories. He finished it at Rockford of the American Hockey League and had two goals and two assists in four games in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Reichel, chosen in the first round (No. 17) of the 2020 NHL Draft, has 32 points in 99 NHL games and 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists) in 121 AHL games. He set AHL career highs during the 2021-22 season in games (56), goals (21), assists (36) and points (57) and represented Rockford at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

Reichel will play for Germany at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia from May 10-26. He participated at Worlds in 2021 and 2022 (a combined four goals, seven assists in 13 games) and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship (three goals, two assists in seven games).