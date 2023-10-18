Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Dubois was traded to Los Angeles by Winnipeg on June 27 for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Trevor Moore scored twice and had an assist, and Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists for the Kings in their first win of the season (1-1-1). Cam Talbot made 26 saves, and Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist in his season debut.

Mark Scheifele scored in his third-straight game for the Jets (1-2-0), who lost Vilardi in the first period to a lower-body injury. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Dubois scored in his first game in Winnipeg since the trade at 11:01 of the second period when he buried a rebound in the slot five seconds after a Los Angeles power play expired to make it 1-0.

Moore gave the Kings a 2-0 lead at 16:19 after a backhand pass from Danault.

Kaliyev extended it to 3-0 at 2:51 of the third period, lifting the puck over Hellebuyck’s blocker from the top of the crease.

Moore’s second goal of the game made it 4-0 at 14:31 with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle, and Danault scored on the power play at 16:32 to push it to 5-0.

Scheifele scored at 18:44 for the 5-1 final.