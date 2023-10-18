Latest News

Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Oilers get 1st win, ease past Predators

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Vancouver Canucks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 17

Minnesota Wild Montreal Canadiens game recap October 17

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Heritage Classic ice refrigeration unit arrives in Edmonton

NHL team theme night celebrations

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL projected lineup projections

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Moore, Danault each has 3 points; Vilardi leaves with lower-body injury for Winnipeg

Recap: Kings at Jets 10.17.23

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his first goal with the Los Angeles Kings against his former team in a 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Dubois was traded to Los Angeles by Winnipeg on June 27 for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Trevor Moore scored twice and had an assist, and Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists for the Kings in their first win of the season (1-1-1). Cam Talbot made 26 saves, and Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist in his season debut.

Mark Scheifele scored in his third-straight game for the Jets (1-2-0), who lost Vilardi in the first period to a lower-body injury. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Dubois scored in his first game in Winnipeg since the trade at 11:01 of the second period when he buried a rebound in the slot five seconds after a Los Angeles power play expired to make it 1-0.

Moore gave the Kings a 2-0 lead at 16:19 after a backhand pass from Danault.

Kaliyev extended it to 3-0 at 2:51 of the third period, lifting the puck over Hellebuyck’s blocker from the top of the crease.

Moore’s second goal of the game made it 4-0 at 14:31 with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle, and Danault scored on the power play at 16:32 to push it to 5-0.

Scheifele scored at 18:44 for the 5-1 final.