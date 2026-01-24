Kings at Blues projected lineups

KINGS (20-16-13) at BLUES (19-24-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Moore

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Pius Suter (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (ankle)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kuemper could start after sustaining a pinched nerve in a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Doughty is expected to return after missing the game Tuesday due to illness; he was a full participant in practice Thursday. ... Moore could return after missing 11 games with an upper body injury and would replace Ward, a forward. ... Kopitar is on the Kings' six-game road trip but the center will miss his ninth straight game. ... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday.