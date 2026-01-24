Kings at Blues projected lineups

KINGS (20-16-13) at BLUES (19-24-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL
Kings projected lineup
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Moore
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Pius Suter (ankle), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (ankle)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kuemper could start after sustaining a pinched nerve in a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Doughty is expected to return after missing the game Tuesday due to illness; he was a full participant in practice Thursday. ... Moore could return after missing 11 games with an upper body injury and would replace Ward, a forward. ... Kopitar is on the Kings' six-game road trip but the center will miss his ninth straight game. ... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday.