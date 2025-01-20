Kings to play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Kings will play at home on Monday for the first time since wildfires devastated the region, killing at least 27 people and destroying thousands of structures.

The Kings will honor firefighters and first responders during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT), wearing special patches on their jerseys and replacing the team logo at center ice with a new graphic honoring the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“I don’t think we can thank the first responders enough, so just for the rink to have that and to come out and skate on it will be pretty special,” forward Trevor Lewis said.

Kings head coach Jim Hiller expects an emotional but rewarding night that will continue to emphasize the importance of togetherness during a crisis.

“There’s no [greater] feeling than being part of a team, and we’re part of a team in our dressing room,” Hiller said. “But the beauty of it is it extends beyond the dressing room. It extends to the organization, and then beyond that, it extends to the fans, to everybody who’s fighting the fires, to the people that lost. And so it starts small, but you can encapsulate the whole city. You can grab everybody, and it feels like we’re all part of one team right now.”

The Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Jan. 8, but that game was postponed because of the fires and eventually rescheduled to April 17. The team then left on a five-game road trip, which left them feeling “far away” from the disaster and community response to it, forward Trevor Moore said.

“We want to be here with our city, so good to be back and we’ll show it with our play tonight,” said Moore, a native of Thousand Oaks, California.

“When we left, the fires were still going, and it was pretty emotional. We didn’t know what was going to happen, how much devastation was going to happen, so a little more clarity now.”

While the team was on the road, the rest of the Kings organization found ways to help. They started an ongoing donation drive at Toyota Sports Performance Center, set up a relief fund to collect monetary donations, and partnered with other Los Angeles teams to pledge to donate more than $8 million to charitable organizations. They are currently auctioning off game-worn jerseys and helmets, with the Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets and Flames also contributing items.

Moore said the Kings appreciate the donations from other teams around the NHL as well as the special recognition Los Angeles received during the road trip, which started with an emotional 2-1 overtime win at Winnipeg on Jan. 10.

“The hockey world’s small, and we really appreciate all their support throughout that time, giving to the families and everyone that lost their homes,” Moore said.

The visiting Penguins, who will remain in the greater Los Angeles area this week before facing the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday as part of a seven-game road trip, are happy to do their part in helping the community.

“People have been through a lot here, and anything we can do to show our support, it’s inspiring to us,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said.

The circumstances are particularly meaningful for Penguins forward Blake Lizotte, who started his NHL career with the Kings and had 106 points (37 goals, 69 assists) in 320 games for them. This will be his first game at Crypto.com Arena as a visitor, but the LAFD hat he wore after Monday’s morning skate reflected the larger circumstances.

“You kind of put hockey aside for a second, and look around and realize what this city has gone through in the last two weeks or so, it kind of puts into perspective what’s really important, and that’s your family and health and safety,” Lizotte said.