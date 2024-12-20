Kopitar, Fiala each scores twice for Kings in win against Flyers 

Los Angeles gets 4 goals in 3rd to pull away; Foerster has 2 goals, assist for Philadelphia

Kings at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala each scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot scored for Los Angeles (19-9-4), which won for the eighth time in 10 games (8-1-1). Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

Tyson Foerster had two goals and an assist, and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (14-15-4), which lost 6-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Aleksei Kolosov made 19 saves.

Fiala gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 10:53 of the first period. Philipp Danault's stretch pass sent Fiala in alone, and he beat Kolosov from in close.

Cates tied it 1-1 at 14:11 when he lifted a backhand over Kuemper's left pad.

Jeannot put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 1:31 of the second period, knocking in a loose puck in the crease past Kolosov.

Foerster tied it 2-2 at 11:30 when he scored on a loose puck in the slot, then put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 15:04 by one-timing a Morgan Frost pass from behind the net past Kuemper.

Kopitar responded to tie it 3-3 at 19:16. He found a loose puck below the right circle and put it into an open net behind Kolosov.

Foegele put the Kings ahead 4-3 at 1:54 of the third period, redirecting Jordan Spence's shot from the right point past Kolosov.

Kopitar pushed it to 5-3 at 10:39 when he scored from in close off a centering pass from Alex Turcotte.

Quinton Byfield's empty-net goal at 16:23 made it 6-3.

Fiala closed the scoring at 17:34.

Latest News

Crosby, Rust each gets 4 points, Penguins defeat Predators in OT

Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Merzlikins stops 43, Blue Jackets hold off Devils to end 5-game skid

Roenick returns to Chicago as Hall of Famer for pregame celebration

Sabres leaning on leaders to get back on track

Capitals spread holiday cheer during hospital visit

Brady Tkachuk excited to ‘show off Ottawa’ in Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Rangers look to have fun again amid 3-11-0 skid, after Kakko trade

Andy Cohen talks Blues fandom, New Year's Eve with NHL on TNT crew

NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR for Blackhawks, goalie to be available against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kakko hoping for ‘fresh start’ with Kraken after trade from Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Predators could add more players after dealing Carrier to Canadiens

Ovechkin could return to Capitals, resume Gretzky chase before holiday break

Schultz, 2-time Stanley Cup winner, retires after 12 NHL seasons

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Senators go for 5th straight vs. Flames as part of 11-game night