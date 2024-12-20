Kopitar, Fiala each scores twice for Kings in win against Flyers 

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot scored for Los Angeles (19-9-4), which won for the eighth time in 10 games (8-1-1). Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

Tyson Foerster had two goals and an assist, and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (14-15-4), which lost 6-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Aleksei Kolosov made 19 saves.

Fiala gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 10:53 of the first period. Philipp Danault's stretch pass sent Fiala in alone, and he beat Kolosov from in close.

Cates tied it 1-1 at 14:11 when he lifted a backhand over Kuemper's left pad.

Jeannot put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 1:31 of the second period, knocking in a loose puck in the crease past Kolosov.

Foerster tied it 2-2 at 11:30 when he scored on a loose puck in the slot, then put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 15:04 by one-timing a Morgan Frost pass from behind the net past Kuemper.

Kopitar responded to tie it 3-3 at 19:16. He found a loose puck below the right circle and put it into an open net behind Kolosov.

Foegele put the Kings ahead 4-3 at 1:54 of the third period, redirecting Jordan Spence's shot from the right point past Kolosov.

Kopitar pushed it to 5-3 at 10:39 when he scored from in close off a centering pass from Alex Turcotte.

Quinton Byfield's empty-net goal at 16:23 made it 6-3.

Fiala closed the scoring at 17:34.