Kakko feeling confident after settling in with Kraken

Forward getting more opportunities after trade, looking forward to 4 Nations

kakko_011325

© Christopher Mast/2024 NHLI

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Kaapo Kakko brought up the word “confidence,” then paused for a second. Confidence is a funny thing.

“The confidence is …” Kakko said. “That’s something you can have, or you can lose it and then it’s going to look pretty bad, you know? And I feel it’s getting more and more right now. I feel I’m making plays, getting chances in the [offensive] zone. I’m trying to find my game again, kind of like before I got to the NHL.”

The forward has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games. That’s good for the Seattle Kraken, who acquired him from the New York Rangers on Dec. 18, and for Finland, which will compete against Canada, Sweden and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

The Rangers selected Kakko with the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft -- the same draft in which the team right across the Hudson River, the New Jersey Devils, selected center Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick.

Hughes has become a star for New Jersey, putting up as many as 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games in 2022-23, and will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Kakko has never put up more than the 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) he did in 82 games in 2022-23. He reached a low point when the Rangers made him a healthy scratch Dec. 15 and traded him three days later.

But he’s still only 23, turning 24 on Feb. 13. He’s still 6-foot-2 and skilled, and now he has a fresh start and more opportunity.

In New York, he played on the third line and wasn’t a regular on the power play. He had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season, averaging 13:17 of ice time per game.

In Seattle, he’s on the right wing on the first line with left wing Jaden Schwartz and center Matty Beniers, and he’s on the power play. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games, averaging 15:58 of ice time per game.

“He’s a big-bodied guy who can hang onto the puck in the offensive zone, create time and space for his linemates, get to the net,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz and Kakko are a big driving force for our team.”

SEA@BUF: Kakko snaps home a PPG to extend the Kraken lead in the 3rd, 5-2

Kakko didn’t have an easy adjustment initially.

He joined the Kraken on the road, jumping into action at the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche -- three games in four days, no practices. He had one goal as Seattle lost three in a row in regulation to extend a five-game losing streak.

Then came the holiday break. Kakko moved into a room in teammate Eeli Tolvanen’s townhouse. At least he felt at home a little. He and Tolvanen had once played together for Finland.

“All the Finnish guys know each other, like, somehow,” Kakko said.

After visiting the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 28, the Kraken played four straight at home at Climate Pledge Arena before hitting the road again -- at the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings. He scored twice in a 6-2 win against the Sabres, firing a shot from the right circle on the rush and banging one home in front on the power play.

The Kraken play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG).

“It was kind of a hard start,” Kakko said. “But after the break, I’ve been feeling pretty good, been playing a little more. There’s going to be some bad shifts, but you keep getting on the ice all the time, keep getting opportunities, getting chances.”

Perhaps that’s the key.

“Over here, I feel there’s a good chance for me,” Kakko said. “I mean, I can already say, like, confidence is way better than it’s been for a long time. Even the coaches said, like, ‘You’re going to make mistakes sometimes, but keep trying to make plays. If you make the mistake, it’s going to happen. Somebody else is going to help you out. Just try to be yourself and make plays.’ And I feel that’s what I’m doing right now, and that’s all about the confidence.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off could provide another boost.

Kakko won gold with Finland at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2018), World Junior Championship (2019) and World Championship (2019) when he was 17 and 18, becoming the youngest player to win all three. He had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games in those tournaments combined.

Now he will play for Finland in a best-on-best tournament for the first time.

“Pretty excited,” he said. “It’s always nice to play for your country. I think it’s going to be pretty nice games. Nobody else playing, so it’s all the hockey fans watching at the same time, so that’s a good chance to show what kind of player you are.”

