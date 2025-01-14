Kakko feeling confident after settling in with Kraken

Kaapo Kakko brought up the word “confidence,” then paused for a second. Confidence is a funny thing.

“The confidence is …” Kakko said. “That’s something you can have, or you can lose it and then it’s going to look pretty bad, you know? And I feel it’s getting more and more right now. I feel I’m making plays, getting chances in the [offensive] zone. I’m trying to find my game again, kind of like before I got to the NHL.”

The forward has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games. That’s good for the Seattle Kraken, who acquired him from the New York Rangers on Dec. 18, and for Finland, which will compete against Canada, Sweden and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

The Rangers selected Kakko with the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft -- the same draft in which the team right across the Hudson River, the New Jersey Devils, selected center Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick.

Hughes has become a star for New Jersey, putting up as many as 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games in 2022-23, and will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Kakko has never put up more than the 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) he did in 82 games in 2022-23. He reached a low point when the Rangers made him a healthy scratch Dec. 15 and traded him three days later.

But he’s still only 23, turning 24 on Feb. 13. He’s still 6-foot-2 and skilled, and now he has a fresh start and more opportunity.

In New York, he played on the third line and wasn’t a regular on the power play. He had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season, averaging 13:17 of ice time per game.

In Seattle, he’s on the right wing on the first line with left wing Jaden Schwartz and center Matty Beniers, and he’s on the power play. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games, averaging 15:58 of ice time per game.

“He’s a big-bodied guy who can hang onto the puck in the offensive zone, create time and space for his linemates, get to the net,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz and Kakko are a big driving force for our team.”