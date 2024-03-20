Woll ‘in good place mentally’ for Maple Leafs, will likely start against Capitals

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll will likely make his first start in nearly two weeks when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Woll returns after 4-1 losses in his past two starts against the Boston Bruins on March 4 and 7. He waited 84 days between starts while recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained Dec. 7 until his return Feb. 29, when he made 30 saves in a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

“I’m excited to get a good chance to get back in the net,” Woll said Monday. “I feel like this last week-and-a-half or so has been good for me -- learning how to be a good teammate when I’m not playing and supporting the team, and then also giving me time to step back and be able to reset and just focus on some stuff.”

Toronto’s schedule has been light since Woll’s latest start, playing only four games since. Ilya Samsonov is 2-1-1 with a 2.97 goals-against average and .907 save percentage over that stretch. Samsonov had won 13 of 15 starts, allowing more than three goals only twice during that span, until losses on March 16, 5-4 in a shootout to the Carolina Hurricanes, and 4-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

“It’s unbelievable being able to watch him, and some of the saves he’s been making recently are unbelievable,” Woll said. “He has me jumping up and down on the bench and fired up, so my goal is to be able to help the team as well as he has been.”

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that with two sets of back-to-back games this week, Woll was guaranteed to get two starts. A good performance Wednesday could earn Woll more starts after Keefe was left unimpressed by his team’s performance in Philadelphia.

“Forward, defense, goaltending, I didn’t like anybody,” Keefe said after the loss.