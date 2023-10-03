Beliveau signed historic contract with Canadiens 70 years ago

The courtship, at long last, was over.

Seventy years ago, on Oct. 3, 1953, in a wood-paneled office on the second floor of the Montreal Forum, Jean Beliveau was wed to the Montreal Canadiens, a marriage that would last more than six decades until the hockey legend's death in 2014.

"It was always my dream to play for the Canadiens, even for the two or three years that I didn't want to sign," Beliveau said with a grin in 2013, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of his historic contract signing.

The term, agreed to that Saturday, was for $105,000 over five years ($21,000 a season), "the highest contract ever given any player, highest by a city block," Canadiens general manager Frank Selke Sr. told assembled reporters.