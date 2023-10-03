Beliveau signed historic contract with Canadiens 70 years ago

Born in Trois-Rivieres and raised in Victoriaville, both about 60 miles from Quebec City, Beliveau would play every one of his 1,125 regular-season games for the Canadiens, scoring 1,219 points (507 goals, 712 assists) en route to his 1972 Hockey Hall of Fame induction. He would add 176 points (79 goals, 97 assists) in 162 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
His trophy case would include the 1955-56 Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading point-scorer, the 1955-56 and 1963-64 Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player and the inaugural 1965 Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP in the postseason. In 2009, the NHL bestowed upon him its Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his playing career and his charity and ambassador's work well beyond a hockey arena.
Beliveau would follow Maurice Richard as the Canadiens' second great French-Canadian star of the modern era. The year he retired, Guy Lafleur would debut with the franchise to become its third and its most recent.
But 70 years ago, there wasn't much noise in Montreal about succession to the throne, the Rocket with five more championships to go before his 1960 retirement. A walk to the altar was cause for celebration all by itself.
"This is the greatest thrill of my long career in hockey," Selke said. "The fact that I'm able to offer a contract of this nature to a young fellow from a little town like Victoriaville only proves that gold is where you find it."
Little did Selke and his organization know that they had hit the mother lode.
Top photo: Jean Beliveau with Montreal Canadiens general manager Frank Selke Sr. (left) and coach Dick Irvin Sr. upon signing his first contract on Oct. 3, 1953, and with Maurice "Rocket" Richard at the Montreal Forum during the mid-1950s.