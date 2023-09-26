Robertson talks need for consistency, Stars expectations in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with..." we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson.

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Jason Robertson's production just keeps going up.

The Dallas Stars forward had an NHL career-high 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) last season, second-most in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history behind Bobby Smith's 114 (43 goals, 71 assists) in 1981-82.

So, what's the next goal for the 24-year-old?

"I'm not so much into numbers," Robertson said at the NHL Player Media Tour on Wednesday. "Numbers are great, but at the end of the day, I want to be the leader on the team again. I want to be one of the guys on the team that the team can rely on.

"I think the biggest thing for me this year is consistency. I want to be consistent throughout my whole season, not just catch fire and then maybe go cold for a little bit and not be able to do what I want to do at the highest level all the time. The best players in the NHL are consistent every night. That's what I want to be, that's what I strive for."

Robertson sat down with NHL.com at the media tour to talk about what he expects from himself this season, expectations for the Stars, the arrival of forward Matt Duchene and his ability to quote old-school movies.

You had struggled to score goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, then scored five against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. Did you need that, personally?

"I mean, at the end of the day (it's about) winning series, right? They needed me to step up and in the third round, unfortunately, they got the better of us. But I'm glad I could end the season on a higher note and not go into the end of the year thinking what I could've done differently. Unfortunately, we lost, but that's a little bit of momentum going into next year."

Why does it work so well between you, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski on that top line?

"The whole summer I watched probably 10, 20 games -- or we watched them -- getting ready for next year, and you can start to see in those games, just the way the puck moves, how we can all adjust to each other's pace. I mean, Roope's just flying up the middle, Joe's hitting me, I hit Roope, just a lot of chemistry.

"Going on my fourth year in the NHL, and I've played on their line for probably 2 1/2 years now. The COVID year (2019-20) was the exception, hit or miss on the COVID year. But you play that long, you know what guys are and nothing's going to surprise you. I hope we can improve in certain areas, but you definitely know what your strengths are, how to utilize them. We all know Roope's speed and Joe's puck skills are definitely the biggest assets."