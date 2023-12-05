Hughes' training group excited to watch siblings showdown

Devils-Canucks game will be 9th time in NHL history 3 brothers share ice

njd-van-hughes-brothers-TV-bug-tonight

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Zach Werenski is fortunate enough to skate with Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes during their annual offseason training sessions at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

The 26-year-old defenseman with the Columbus Blue Jackets also has a front-row seat to some entertaining moments when New Jersey Devils teammates Jack and Luke hit the ice.

"I mean Luke and Jack go at it hard and I just kind of sit back and watch," Werenski said with a smile. "They kind of push each other but they kind of get [ticked] at each other, too. Jack's probably the most competitive in terms of ... he wants it to be perfect. There are times you pass the puck just a little in front or a little behind him and he's just [ticked] because he's just so competitive, right? He wants it to be perfect.

"But I've learned a lot from watching and skating with them and how detailed they are."

Quinn, a defenseman with the Vancouver Canucks, is 19 months older than Jack, a forward, who is 28 months older than Luke, a defenseman.

"The summer training is all Michigan-area guys and guys who know each other really well," Jack said. "It's a really fun crew to get that locker room feeling. You train together and then you go on the ice together. Everyone that comes to skate is there to get better."

Hughes brothers to face each other for the first time

In addition to Quinn, Jack, Luke and Werenski, recent summer get-togethers include a who's who among NHL stars: forwards Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken), Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp (Detroit Red Wings), Tyler Motte (Tampa Bay Lightning), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets), Tyler Bertuzzi (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings), defenseman Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators) and, on occasion, goalie Connor Hellebuyck (Jets).

"I mean, between [Larkin], Werenski, myself, Motte, Beniers, it's such a loaded group that it gets really, really competitive," Copp said. "There's a lot of 2-on-2, 1-on-1, 3-on-3. I don't think there's been any fights, like, gloves off, but there's definitely been some scrums and them yelling at their dad and everything like that. It's definitely a very fiery skate."

The training sessions have become epic and usually run most of the summer, coordinated and instructed by Jim Hughes, the family patriarch. He's assisted by Matt Williams, who, along with Jim, are part of Creative Artists Agency Hockey's player development group.

"It's an interesting summer with those guys," Motte said. "They all work hard. They want to be on the ice, they want to be in the gym. They are super competitive, especially away from the rink. Put them on the golf course, basketball, tennis, everything. They live together all summer, so every day you come to the gym there's a story about who won what the day before."

For Turcotte, who is having his most productive professional season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, the Hughes' training sessions have been important.

"Everyone out there is so good, there's many superstars," Turcotte said. "I can only get better and learn from those guys. They're some of the best players in the NHL, so it pushes me to do my best. I think that's helped my mentality of staying sharp and on top of my game.

"It's fun but I don't get shocked or anything anymore because I know the Hughes' brothers so well, but they're hilarious. There were a couple times last summer during Jack and Luke's first skate after they returned from the Stanley Cup Playoffs ... it was one simple passing drill but not as intense because it was mid-June. I think Luke maybe messed up a couple consecutive passes to Jack and, well, Jack let Luke know. That's all I'm going to say."

Jack, Luke face Quinn in first Hughes Brothers battle

The training participants are looking forward to watching highlights of the three brothers playing in the same NHL game for the first time when the Devils play at the Canucks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, MSGSN2).

"It's all well-deserved what they're getting as a family," Werenski said. "They're great people. They work hard, they're competitive. They do things the right way and I'm super happy for them."

The meeting will mark the ninth time in NHL history that three brothers from the same family will play in the same NHL game.

"They're different from each other," Copp said. "Quinn's probably the most serious on the day to day. Jack is very funny, lighthearted. Luke's for sure the youngest. There's a lot of similarities but some differences that you see kind of on the day-to-day during the summer, which is great. We have a blast training together. We have such a good group, and they've put a lot of it together.

"It'll be awesome for them to share the ice for the first time in the NHL."

NHL.com columnist Nick Cotsonika and independent correspondent Corey Long contributed to this report

Related Content

All three Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for first time

All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes Winnipeg Jets game recap December 4

Brossoit makes 42 saves, Jets defeat Hurricanes
Keith Jones adjusting to new role with Flyers

Jones talks adjusting to new role running Flyers in Q&A with NHL.com
Jamie Langenbrunner to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Langenbrunner’s big moments as ‘winner’ led to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Washington Capitals Arizona Coyotes game recap December 4

Coyotes score 5 in 1st period, shut out Capitals for 5th straight win
Dallas Stars Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 4

Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning shut out Stars to end 4-game skid
Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers game recap December 4

Couturier lifts Flyers past Penguins in OT
Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens game recap December 4

Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hand Kraken 5th straight loss
Seattle Kraken thriving on fifth anniversary of becoming NHL team

Kraken thriving, growing game on 5th anniversary of becoming 32nd NHL team
Red Wings Jake Walman Griddy bobblehead doll

Red Wings to give out Walman bobblehead that does 'Griddy'
New Senators owner Michael Andlauer discusses process

Andlauer discusses ‘process’ of making Senators contender as new owner
Nino Niederreiter signs three year contract with Winnipeg Jets

Niederreiter signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Jets
Victor Hedman honored by Lightning for 1000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Hedman’s 1,000th NHL game
NHL Buzz news and notes December 4

NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov healthy scratch for Capitals vs. Coyotes 
Bruins fan gets team selfie before deployment

Bruins fan asks for team selfie before deployment with sign on big screen
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. World Juniors camp roster

Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. 2024 World Juniors camp roster
Victor Hedman to play 1000th game for Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman got to 1,000 games for Lightning doing things ‘the right way’
United States to open 2024 World Juniors December 26

United States to open 2024 World Juniors against Norway