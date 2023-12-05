Hughes' training group excited to watch siblings showdown

Zach Werenski is fortunate enough to skate with Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes during their annual offseason training sessions at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

The 26-year-old defenseman with the Columbus Blue Jackets also has a front-row seat to some entertaining moments when New Jersey Devils teammates Jack and Luke hit the ice.

"I mean Luke and Jack go at it hard and I just kind of sit back and watch," Werenski said with a smile. "They kind of push each other but they kind of get [ticked] at each other, too. Jack's probably the most competitive in terms of ... he wants it to be perfect. There are times you pass the puck just a little in front or a little behind him and he's just [ticked] because he's just so competitive, right? He wants it to be perfect.

"But I've learned a lot from watching and skating with them and how detailed they are."

Quinn, a defenseman with the Vancouver Canucks, is 19 months older than Jack, a forward, who is 28 months older than Luke, a defenseman.

"The summer training is all Michigan-area guys and guys who know each other really well," Jack said. "It's a really fun crew to get that locker room feeling. You train together and then you go on the ice together. Everyone that comes to skate is there to get better."